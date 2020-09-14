12 Types of Dental Care Through Medical Procedures

Dental care through medical procedures with a doctor can help reduce the risk of tooth decay. Apart from going through daily habits in maintaining healthy teeth and mouth, this dental medical procedure is needed to deal with various dental and gum diseases.

Some medical procedures can be carried out routinely such as scaling, while other procedures are performed when needed. What are dental treatments through medical procedures?

Why do you need to do dental work to the doctor?

Dental care through medical procedures can be done by dentists to heal tooth ache, dental disease, or just to improve the appearance of your teeth.

Permanent teeth can last a lifetime if given proper care. However, if your toothache does not go away then you need to take further action.

The appearance of teeth that are not as desired is also not easy to change just through daily habits. The dentist is the one who can help in solving the problems with the appearance of your teeth.

Treatments to repair tooth decay

Medical procedures can be a way to treat the toothache you feel. You can do this if the pain doesn’t subside in one to two days.

Now, to identify some medical procedures that doctors usually do to treat toothaches are:

Scaling and cleaning

Doctor takes action scaling to clean and remove dirt that has accumulated on the teeth.

The stool consists of food debris, soft plaque, tartar (caused by the accumulation of plaque and minerals from saliva).

Plaque and tartar are cleaned properly using a tool called ultrasonic scaler. Both of these bacterial growths can be the main cause of gum disease.

Plaque that sticks to the teeth and hardens can be yellowish, brownish, even blackish. The visible color of plaque makes teeth look dull and unkempt.

After scaling, the dentist will clean and polish the teeth using a rotating brush with toothpaste. This action also helps treat and prevent gum disease.

Sealant tooth gap

This medical procedure for dental care is safe and is performed painlessly. The purpose of sealant is to protect teeth from tooth decay that is getting worse.

Sealant is a protective coating plastic that is applied to the bite surface of the back teeth, molars, and premolar teeth. Sealant can prevent food and bacteria from getting into the tiny crevices in the teeth that can cause decay.

Back teeth, molars and premolar teeth that have small holes or gaps in the bite surface can easily introduce bacteria.

This medical procedure is also generally recommended for children, so it can reduce the risk of damage to the permanent teeth.

Tooth filling

Tooth decay that causes holes is treated by filling.

Cavities in the teeth need to be patched so that tooth decay does not spread. If the cavity is left for a long time, it can hit the nerves of your teeth. If this is the case, you will usually experience intense pain.

The hole is cleaned, dried, and covered with material filling. material filling itself is available in various types. The doctor will advise on the most suitable material to close the cavity in your tooth based on its size, shape and location.

This dental treatment is also done to treat other conditions, such as broken teeth, attrition and abfraction of teeth (tooth hard tissue damage), and people undergoing root canal treatment.

Root canal treatment

This procedure, also known as an endodontic, aims to replace the pulp of a tooth that is damaged or infected dental fillings.

The pulp or tooth nerve is a sensitive tissue that works to provide oxygen, nutrients, and taste to the teeth.

Severe decomposition or injury can cause permanent pulp damage. In some cases, the color of the teeth can turn dark, indicating that the nerve of the tooth has died.

The infected pulp and spreads through the root system of the tooth can eventually cause abscess. Symptoms of an abscess that you can feel are pain and the tooth feels soft when you bite.

This damaged pulp will be removed from the tooth. The dentist will clean, dry and fill the root canals and cover the teeth with fillings or crown teeth so as not to become infected again.

Tooth extraction

In dentistry, dental treatment through a surgical procedure called tooth extraction is called odontectomy. Action tooth extraction performed on teeth that have been badly damaged or decayed.

Tooth extraction is also performed on wisdom teeth that grow abnormally (impaction), such as oblique or only partially growing.

Wisdom teeth that grow abnormally can cause various dental problems. If part of the wisdom tooth appears through the gum and part of it is still covered, the gums can feel pain until they are swollen.

If the growth of wisdom teeth is causing significant oral and dental problems, they are better removed.

Installation of dentures

This type of dental treatment involves providing dentures that can replace part or all of the natural teeth. Dentures needs to be removed and cleaned every day and it is recommended not to use it while sleeping.

Dentures can help you eat comfortably and speak clearly. Another advantage is that it can increase the confidence of the missing teeth closed.

Dentures can be installed after tooth extraction or several months afterward.

Denture placement a few months after tooth extraction is considered better because it allows time for the jawbone to heal first so that the dentures can fit more tightly and not loosen in the future.

Dental implants

Dental implants used to support one or more dentures. The implants used are usually titanium screws that can replace the roots of the teeth when they are damaged.

Implants are a safe treatment. You need to take care of it like natural teeth so that it holds up well for a long time.

Implants that are not properly cared for can cause gum infections, bleeding, pain, and other discomfort to the teeth and mouth.

Treatment to beautify the condition of teeth

Crown tooth

Crown teeth or also known as crown serves to cover all teeth that can be made of porcelain, porcelain and metal, or just metal.

This dental treatment is appropriate for repairing teeth that are broken, rotten or have weakened due to tooth decay. Crown Dental can also be selected as a medical procedure to make teeth look better and increase your confidence.

Veneer

Veneers are thin layers of porcelain that are made to fit perfectly into the front surface of the teeth.

The purpose of veneer is to improve the color, shape, and position of the teeth. You can choose the right porcelain color that can give a discoloration to brighten your teeth.

Veneers cover the entire front of the tooth to replace the broken part. The veneer procedure can also be used to close small gaps in teeth.

Bridge

Dental bridge serves to close and support the gap or gap in the tooth space. These gaps can cause food debris to enter and leave bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Installation procedure dental bridge it is used when there are only a few teeth to replace or when only one tooth is missing on the side of the mouth.

Teeth whitening

This medical procedure aims to make your teeth whiter.

Teeth whitening in a standard way can be done with several visits to the dentist. Apart from that, you also need to wear a mouth guard containing whitening gel while at home.

Orthodontic treatment

This dental treatment is one way to straighten teeth by moving them. Usually performed to improve the appearance of teeth.

In addition to appearance, using orthodontic treatment stirrup can help in maintaining healthy teeth, gums, and jaw joints.

An imbalance between the upper and lower jaws can cause the teeth to look unsightly and often lead to an incorrect bite. Therefore, orthodontic treatment can correct both problems.