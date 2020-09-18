3 Causes of Congestion in Babies and Tips for Taking Care of Them

Babies need help from mothers in maintaining their health, especially taking care of the cleanliness of their tiny noses. This little concern needs to be done by the mother to prevent nasal congestion in babies. A clean and well-groomed nose will certainly improve the health of your little one.

Maybe every now and then you see your little one exerting more effort to breathe because his nose is blocked. Well, there are several causes that must be known and how to treat or treat the baby’s nose so that it is not blocked.

Causes of nasal congestion in babies

Nasal congestion is a common problem that can be experienced by all people, including babies. Although this condition is not serious in babies, it can interfere with the baby’s breathing.

When the nose is blocked, the baby will breathe through its mouth. Of course, this does not make your little one comfortable, especially when he is eating or sleeping. Babies can be fussy because of this condition and he can’t tell what is bothering him.

When you’re fussy, maybe you can see if he’s a little more trying to breathe. Therefore, it is important for you to know some of the common symptoms of nasal congestion in babies below:

Runny nose or runny nose

Make a sound when you breathe

Snoring while sleeping

Sneezing

Cough

Several symptoms can occur simultaneously, or independently of the cause. Here are some of the reasons behind nasal congestion in babies:

1. Air dry

Dry air can be a cause of nasal congestion in babies. Maybe your little one is in a cold room with low humidity, making the air dry. Dry air can make a nasal congestion.

Based on the research conducted Monell Chemical Senses in Philadelphia, United States, cold, dry temperatures and low humidity can cause nasal congestion. This can be experienced by anyone, adults even babies.

The cold and dry air makes the mucosa inside the nasal passages dry. The dry mucosa narrows the respiratory tract, causing nasal congestion and difficulty breathing.

2. Hay fever

Hay fever or allergic rhinitis can occur in babies who are sensitive to irritants. Hay fever occurs because your little one’s immune system overreacts when an irritant enters your baby’s respiratory tract. This can also trigger nasal congestion in babies with several symptoms that arise:

Sneezing

Runny nose

The eyes and ears feel itchy

Red, watery, swollen eyes

Dizzy

The reaction above is actually part of the body’s immune system mechanism to protect your little one. However, due to an excessive immune reaction, it can cause your little one discomfort when breathing and sleep becomes disturbed.

Irritants that cause include:

Dust

Animal hair

Mushroom

Cigarette smoke

Flower Powder /pollen

Although hay fever not a serious problem, it should be handled immediately, ma’am. Don’t hesitate to consult a pediatrician to get the right treatment, so that your little one’s symptoms quickly subside.

3. Sick cough and cold

Nasal congestion in babies can be caused by a cold cough. A cold cough occurs due to an infection of the upper respiratory system in babies, because the baby’s immunity is not yet fully strong to ward off the virus.

The initial conditions that indicate your little one has a cold cough is a stuffy and runny nose. Initially, the color of your little one’s mucus is clear, but over time it changes color to yellow or green.

Several days after transmission, symptoms can develop such as:

Fever

Sneezing

Cough

Lack of appetite

Fussy

Insomnia

If you find this symptom, you should take your little one to the pediatrician for proper treatment.

Tips for caring for the baby’s nose so that it is not blocked

The nose as the baby’s respiratory tract, has an impact on his overall health. In order to keep the baby’s nose and respiratory tract awake, here are some tips for caring for the baby’s nose.

1. Use a nebulizer

Mothers can provide a nebulizer at home that works to relieve symptoms of nasal congestion in babies in general. Based on research from Italian Journal of Pediatrics, a nebulizer can help dilute mucus / phlegm in the child’s nose, thereby relieving the respiratory system.

The study also says that a nebulizer can also be used to relieve symptoms of nasal congestion in the upper and lower respiratory systems. That way, it will be easier for you to deal with your little one’s blocked nose.

2. Clean the nose with a cotton ball

Don’t forget to clean your baby’s nose at least once a week when bathing him. Clean the baby’s nose using a cotton ball soaked in warm water. Gently rub around the nostrils to remove dirt and mucus.

Remember Mom, it’s better not to put anything into the baby’s nostrils to clean it, including cotton buds. Just use a cotton ball with warm water on the baby’s nose to clean and prevent congestion.

3. Install humidifier

As much as possible, install it humidifier or a humidifier to keep the room moist. Dry and cold air can trigger nasal congestion in babies. So, plug it in humidifier in the nursery to keep the respiratory system moist and the mucus lining the nasal passages from drying out and clogging them.

4. Avoid irritants

Previously it was said that irritants such as dust, animal hair, cigarette smoke, pollen and mold. These irritants can make a nasal congestion in babies. Try to stay away from all these irritants in babies, ma’am. Don’t forget to regularly clean the room so that it is free from dust by sweeping or mopping the floor of the room.

Change baby bedding regularly to prevent dust buildup and the development of mold and mites. In addition, avoid your little one close to cigarette smoke so that their airways remain healthy.

Mothers, now know what are the causes and important steps to prevent nasal congestion in babies. Come on, apply the methods above to take care of your little one’s breathing so that his body’s health is intact and maintained.