3 non-abortive teas for pregnant women

Find out which teas are safe to consume during pregnancy and how to prepare each

Teas have active ingredients that offer many benefits for our body. However, there are indications and contraindications regarding the constant consumption of the drink in some stages of life, especially during pregnancy.

During pregnancy, teas are generally used to relieve symptoms characteristic of the period, such as nausea, vomiting, anxiety and insomnia. Despite this, some herbs are not suitable for consumption, as they have an abortive effect.

Items such as cinnamon and cloves, for example, if consumed in excess, can stimulate uterine contractions and increase blood flow, which can cause bleeding. To avoid possible complications, check what are the non-abortion teas that can be consumed during pregnancy.

Teas released during pregnancy

The recommended teas during pregnancy are the of fruits and ginger. These drinks help to decrease the typical symptoms of pregnancy and control the caloric intake of meals, as they are low in calories. Not to mention that they provide a relaxing break throughout the day.

However, care must be taken when choosing the ingredients of the tea. Perinatal’s maternal and child nutritionist, Graziela Siqueira, recommends using fruits when preparing the drink and avoiding industrialized sachets. This is because, in the second option, products not suitable for consumption during pregnancy may be present in the composition.

“Pay attention to the presence of herbs mixed with these fruit teas. Many manufacturers include hibiscus as a first ingredient in red fruit tea – and the plant is not recommended at this stage. Another tea that the pregnant woman should be aware of is apple. Most of them contain cinnamon in their composition “, warns Siqueira.

The method of preparation is also very important for the best use of the tea. The ideal is to make a tasty drink that preserves the medicinal effect of the ingredient used.

How to prepare non-abortive teas

There are two ways to prepare teas: with infusion or decoction. The infusion is mostly used for sensitive parts of herbs and fruits, such as leaves, flowers and ground fruits.

“This method consists of heating filtered water until before the boiling point, turning off the heat, dumping the leaves, flowers and / or fruits, and leaving it stuffy for five to 10 minutes. Thus, it has better extraction of the properties contained”, guides the nutritionist.

The decoction is made with the firmer parts, such as seeds, bark, roots and stem. In this process, just boil the components with water, strain and consume afterwards.

Non-abortive tea recipes

Check below three non-abortive tea recipes indicated by nutritionist Graziela Siqueira:

Ginger and lemon tea – ginger is widely used in early pregnancy, especially in the first trimester, to relieve nausea and vomiting. The tip is to take iced tea in small sips during the day, thus increasing its effect against seasickness.

Ingredients

½ liter of water

2 tablespoons full of shelled ginger

½ lemon (can be Sicilian or Tahiti)

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the grated ginger for eight to 10 minutes, over medium heat. Then add the lemon and smother for another five minutes. Wait to cool, strain and put to freeze. Ready, just consume within 24 hours.

Apple tea – apple tea has high concentrations of antioxidants, which help control cholesterol and prevent gestational diabetes.

Ingredients

½ apple peel

½ chopped or sliced ​​apple

250 ml of water

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the apple peel for eight minutes over medium heat. After boiling, remove from heat and add the chopped or sliced ​​apple. Smother for another five minutes and strain. Then just consume! This tea can be taken hot or iced.

Pineapple with coconut

Ingredients

200 ml of water

100 ml of coconut water

2 strips of pineapple peel

1 small apple

Preparation mode

Boil the pineapple peel for eight minutes. Strain and separate the tea. In a blender, whisk the tea, coconut water and apple with the peel. After that, just consume (it can be strained again or not). Drink ice cream.

Teas in pregnancy