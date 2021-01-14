3 recipes to make with children

Cooking can be another game for the little ones

Imitating adults is one of children’s favorite games. For fun to be even more tasty, only when the theater happens at the invitation of the big ones. “Children like to participate in the routine of adults, they feel more confident in the situations in which this happens”, says psychoanalyst Camila Gomes.

With more security, kids are free to expose themselves and end up learning everything more easily, because they are less afraid of making mistakes and being ashamed.

Generally, the fun is in the prohibited activities and you can take advantage of it to organize a very lively event, turning the child into a chef’s assistant in your kitchen. First, the rules: make it clear that she will stay away from fire, knives and other objects that may cause injuries. The care ensures that the preparation of the recipes below, indicated by the culinarista Daniele Milenaris, ends in a delicious joke.

Colorful salad recipe

Ingredients:

1 lettuce

1 tomato

1 raw carrot

1 beet

1 can of pickled corn

1 cup of shredded pickled hearts of palm

Adult thing: Wash all ingredients well. Grate the raw vegetables and set aside in a plastic bowl. Open the corn can, drain and set aside. Cut the tomato into thin slices.

Little apprentice: Ask the child to chop the lettuce leaves by hand. Together, arrange all the ingredients on a platter.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

100 g of butter

2 eggs

200 g of dark chocolate

Adult thing: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, except the chocolate. Chop the chocolate into cubes and mix it into the dough. Shape the cookies with cutters or round molds. If the child already has coordination and patience, he can help with modeling.

Little apprentice: Ask the child to grease the pan with butter, then flour.

Place the dough to bake for 20 minutes, in a preheated oven at medium power.

Green juice recipe

Ingredients:

1 frozen chlorophyll pulp

3 slices of pineapple

A handful of fresh mint

500 ml of water

Sugar and ice to taste

Adult thing: Chop the pineapple. Measure the amount of sugar to be used and set it aside in a plastic container. Open the pulp packaging.

Little apprentice: Ask the child to remove the mint leaves, discarding the branches. Then she must pour all the ingredients into the blender. Ask her to turn it on and hit it well. Get a jar and sieve for your helper to strain the juice.