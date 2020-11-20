3 Steps to Protect Your Family to Prevent Diabetes from an Early Age

One of the early prevention of diabetes is to adopt a healthy lifestyle. This also needs to be applied starting from the closest scope such as family. There is nothing wrong with starting to teach and apply a healthy lifestyle in the family as a step to prevent diabetes from an early age. What can be done?

Steps to prevent diabetes

Quoted from the page health.harvard.edu, adopting a healthy lifestyle and diet can indeed prevent prediabetes to type 2 diabetes. This statement is based on medical research in the last 20 years.

The impact of a healthy lifestyle also affects happiness and the quality of life positively. Therefore, you need to change immediately and start doing things that can make life healthier so that of course it is kept away from various types of diseases.

Especially in an effort to prevent diabetes from an early age, you can do some of the following healthy lifestyle habits.

Actively doing physical activities and exercises

There are various health benefits when you and your family regularly do physical activities or exercises. According to Mayo Clinic, here are the benefits to help prevent diabetes:

Maintain ideal body weight

Control and maintain blood sugar stability

Make exercise a routine every day. When it becomes a habit, you and your family will not find it difficult to carry it out.

Routinely control and monitor blood sugar

Blood sugar can be checked independently or with the help of a doctor. Checking blood sugar can provide important information and includes steps to prevent diabetes early.

Having a blood sugar check can help you:

Identify whether blood sugar levels are high or low

Learn whether diet and exercise have an effect on your sugar levels

Understand the effect of other factors such as illness or stress on blood sugar levels

A high blood sugar level is called hyperglycemia and vice versa, if it shows a low number it is called hypoglycemia.

Hyperglycemia is usually characterized by a sugar level that shows a figure of 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg / dL) of blood sugar at any time and hypoglycemia is characterized by a number of about 70 mg / dL down depending on the condition of the body.

The best way to find out the sugar level of course is with the help of a doctor. You will receive a more accurate diagnosis and help with diabetes prevention or treatment measures.

By knowing your sugar level, you can use the test results as a reference or description of your lifestyle that has been lived. If blood sugar is high, it’s good to start changing habits or lifestyle for you or your family members right away.

Begin to organize and agree on a healthy diet together

To help make it easier to adopt a healthy lifestyle and diet, you can start with your family. By adopting a healthy diet every day, even though you may have to eat out, the menu you choose will not be arbitrary.

Several things need to be considered when it comes to adjusting your diet as a step to prevent diabetes. You can do the following tips and apply them at every meal:

Reducing your intake of sugar and fast food

Switch to processed whole grain products

Increase fiber intake

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables

Control consumption of meat and its preparations

Choose better sources of fat, such as fish or seeds

Not only to protect families from diabetes, the three steps above can also be taken for families who are at risk of diabetes because of a hereditary history or even have diabetes (diabetes sufferers).

As for the nutrients or nutrients that need to be fulfilled in an effort to protect from diabetes or to control diabetes, including:

Fiber, to help increase the glycemic response

Complex carbohydrates, to help control blood sugar

Monounsaturated fatty acids, to help reduce the risk of heart disease

Omega 3 and 6, as a source of healthy fats

Various types of vitamins and minerals for health and nutritional adequacy

Having a healthy diet that is supported by a variety of food sources above can help you meet these needs.

When it is difficult to fulfill it, you can increase your nutritional intake, for example, from low-sugar milk that is complete and balanced specifically for diabetics.

If a family member has diabetes, continue to support them so they want to adopt a healthy lifestyle and you can also encourage the family to join the community so they can share stories so they don’t get stressed easily.

Diabetes is a health condition that should not be taken lightly. Improve and keep the spirit of running a healthy lifestyle so that sugar levels remain normal, far from health problems.