3 Ways to Maintain Healthy Teeth and Mouth for a Beautiful Smile

In order to produce a beautiful and healthy smile, oral health needs to be maintained properly. Do not let tooth ache get in the way of your comfort and all your activities.

Reasons for oral health need to be maintained

There are billions of bacteria that live in the mouth and teeth. Bacteria come in many ways and grow in many gaps. Bacteria that accumulate too long can become dental plaque and cause tooth decay (cavity), to inflammatory gum disease.

In the process, these bacteria can cause various oral health problems. For example, leftovers from eating sugary foods, called biofilms, are known to easily form dental plaque. Plaque that sticks for too long will produce acidic substances and damage tooth enamel until the teeth become cavities.

Bacteria in the form of plaque that builds up near the gums also harm oral health. The reason is, plaque near the gums can produce toxins that can enter the gum tissue and cause gingivitis.

If these bacteria are not handled carefully or prevented from the beginning, they can become serious diseases. Gingivitis can become periodontitis and puts you at risk of losing your teeth or the tissue around your teeth.

The resultant effect of working bacteria on the teeth and mouth needs to be considered carefully. One of the easiest ways is to prevent it through daily habits.

Maintain daily oral health

There are so many ways to maintain healthy teeth and mouth easily in daily habits. First, be diligent in brushing your teeth after eating or using an antimicrobial mouthwash if you don’t have time to brush your teeth. Both of these can help rinse away food debris that can cause bacteria.

Also pay attention to the selected toothbrush using a soft-bristled toothbrush. Make sure the toothbrush you have can reach the hardest areas of your teeth. Use a toothpaste that contains fluoride to protect your teeth from decay.

Clean teeth using dental floss at least once a day is also a good habit. This habit can help prevent bacteria from multiplying in your mouth. Avoid using toothpicks excessively in cleaning food debris because it can injure the gums.

Tooth decay can also be avoided with a healthy diet. A healthy diet means that you minimize sugary and starchy foods. A proper healthy diet can help reduce the risk of bad bacteria forming in your mouth and teeth.

In order to create good oral and dental health, you can reduce or even stop smoking. Apart from damaging oral and dental health, smoking also increases health risks in general.

Maintain dental health with regular check-ups to the doctor

Dental treatment to the doctor can be chosen as a solution in preventing oral health problems. When performing a dental exam, the most common action doctors take is to clean the teeth through a procedure scaling.

If necessary, the doctor will also perform X-rays of the entire area of ​​your mouth and teeth so that they can find out in detail any problems that may occur in your oral health.

Have your teeth checked by a doctor if you experience the following symptoms:

Bleeding, red, swollen gums until they come off the teeth

Loose permanent teeth

Sensitive teeth to hot or cold food and drinks

Persistent bad breath

Pain when chewing

Some of the treatments that the doctor performs after the examination will be tailored to the needs of your teeth and mouth. For example:

Dental bridge for loose teeth

Dental crown for broken or damaged teeth

Filling or a tooth filling

Endodontic or root canal treatment

Scaling or dental cleaning

Extraction of wisdom teeth that grows sideways

Implants or install dentures

Teeth whitening

Veneer to cover the front surface of the teeth

If a dental disease is found after the examination, the doctor will prescribe a toothache medication according to your oral and dental health needs.

Handles toothache independently

The way to maintain healthy teeth and mouth was done when Anda feel pain like pain and tenderness in the teeth. Some toothache medicine What you can find at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription are:

Hydrogen peroxide 3%

Paracetamol

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Benzocaine

Decongestants

The various types of drugs above still need to pay attention to the content and side effects that may arise. For example, pregnant women are more advised to use paracetamol and avoid it ibuprofen and aspirin when a toothache.

For those of you who don’t want to use the types of drugs above because the pain is still mild, natural toothache medications can be the solution. Starting from gargling with salt water or vinegar, using cloves, guava leaves, garlic, thyme, honey water to turmeric.

Another natural way you can do it outside your mouth and teeth is to apply an ice cube and massage it gently around the sore area.