4 Benefits of Cod liver oil for children’s health

You may be familiar with cod liver oil. There are now many products on the market so they are easy to find. Not infrequently, many mothers give it to their children because they are believed to be able to support their growth and development. Actually, what are the benefits of cod liver oil and? Come on, see the explanation below.

What are the benefits of cod liver oil?

Cod liver oil is oil that is extracted from the liver of cod. Well-known cod species are Atlantic cod and Pacific cod. So far, cod fish oil has been believed to improve children’s health because of its high nutritional content. Yes, this oil can be a source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA).

The following are the benefits of cod fish oil.

1. Protect children’s eye health

Cod liver oil is a rich source of vitamin A. One tablespoon of this oil contains 4080 micrograms of vitamin A, which is more than enough to meet the vitamin A needs of children of all ages.

Apart from being needed for cell growth, vitamin A is also needed for maintaining healthy eyes, heart, lungs, and kidneys. Vitamin A contained in it is also rich in antioxidants that can prevent eye damage, such as glaucoma. Glaucoma is an eye disease that can damage the optic nerve, causing vision loss.

Apart from vitamin A, the high content of omega-3 fatty acids in this oil can also help maintain blood flow to the eyes. This keeps the child’s normal vision healthy over time.

2. Prevent rickets

Cod fish oil is also high in vitamin D. In one tablespoon contains as much as 1360 IU of vitamin D. This amount is also more than enough to meet the daily vitamin D needs of children.

Vitamin D is needed during the growing period of children because it helps the body absorb calcium to form strong bones. Lack of vitamin D intake can cause rickets, which causes bones to fail to mineralize. This makes the bones soft and the bone deformed. Well, cod liver oil which is rich in vitamin D can help prevent this disease.

3. Protect heart health

The content of omega 3 fatty acids in cod fish oil is a good nutrient to protect the heart health of children. Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated fatty acids that can protect the heart by increasing good cholesterol levels and lowering triglyceride levels. Apart from heart health, the fatty acids in cod fish oil can also support the development of the brain and nervous system of children.

4. Increase the child’s immunity

Cod fish oil can also increase the child’s immunity so that children do not get sick easily. As quoted from Livestrong, vitamin A in cod liver oil can boost immunity. A study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition 2010 also reported that cod liver oil can reduce the risk of upper respiratory infections (ARI).

Do children need cod liver oil?

Given the many benefits cod liver oil has, you as a parent may feel the need to give the oil to your child. However, it is also feared that giving cod liver oil in excessive doses could cause excess vitamin A intake in children. Fat-soluble vitamin A can be stored in the body in excess amounts and cause bad effects.

So, if you are already giving cod fish oil, your child should not be given other vitamin supplements, especially those containing vitamin A.

In addition, if the child is deemed able to meet their nutritional needs from a variety of foods – such as vegetables and fruit rich in vitamin A, milk rich in vitamin D, and fatty fish and nuts rich in omega-3- fatty acids, the child may not need more cod liver oil. Before giving children cod fish oil, you should first consult with a doctor.

