4 Common and Frequent Ear Problems

The ear is one of the human senses that functions to hear. Therefore, ear health is very important to maintain. But not infrequently, ear health escapes your attention. If the health of the ears is not maintained, both in terms of cleanliness and in hearing voices, then one of the ear problems below could just happen to you. Here are some common ear problems.

Some of the most common ear problems

The medical conditions listed below can affect the health of your hearing. Your hearing ability may decrease to the point of loss or deafness due to this ear problem.

1. Otitis media

Otitis media is infection or inflammation of the middle ear which can occur in children or adults. These ear problems can occur when the mucosa (the part of the upper respiratory that secretes mucus) becomes swollen due to a cold, respiratory infection, or allergies. Eventually, the Eustachian tube becomes blocked by a buildup of fluid.

Adults have a larger size of the Eustachian tube than children, so they experience this ear infection less frequently. Children are more likely to get this infection in one or both ears.

If ear infections are not treated promptly, they can become more serious. Otitis media can cause infection of the mastoid bone behind the ear, rupture of the eardrum, and can lead to permanent hearing loss.

2. Tinnitus

Do you like hearing ringing in your ears? Be alert, maybe you have tinnitus. Tinnitus occurs when you hear sounds in your ears, such as loud roaring, knocking, muttering, and buzzing. This sound can be heard intermittent or continuous.

Usually tinnitus occurs due to damage to the microscopic endings of the auditory nerve in the inner ear. One of the causes of this damage is due to prolonged exposure to very loud sounds. Usually, hearing nerve damage and tinnitus often occur together as you get older. To prevent this ear problem, it is recommended that you always maintain ear health, including protecting your ears from exposure to loud noises.

3. Swimmer’s ear (swimmer’s ear)

Swimmer’s ear, also known as otitis externa, is an infection of the outer ear caused by water trapped in the ear canal, trapping bacteria there. Water in the ear canal keeps the ear’s environment moist, where bacteria can breed. In severe conditions, the inner layer of skin can swell, causing irritation and infection. Apart from usually occurring in swimmers, otitis externa can also occur due to water entering the ears while bathing.

4. Earwax buildup

Earwax (earwax) or also commonly known as serumen is a component that is naturally produced by special glands on the outside of the ear. Earwax is produced by the ear with the aim of trapping dust particles or other small particles that enter the ear so that it does not go deeper into the ear drum.

Normally, these earwax will accumulate, dry up, and come out of the ear by themselves. However, many earwax that accumulate in the ear canal can cause hearing loss. Incorrectly cleaning the ear canal can be one of the causes for this to happen. The habit of cleaning your ears using cotton buds or other small objects can actually push the wax deeper into the ears. So that there will be a buildup of earwax and cause hearing loss.

When should you see your doctor for your ear?

Early examination is very important so that the problem does not get worse. For that, you should immediately have your ear checked by a doctor if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Ear pain

Ringing in ears

Dizzy

The ears ooze pus or blood

Fever and feeling weak

Have experienced trauma to the neck and head before feeling ear pain

Hearing impaired or worsens gradually

There is a foreign object in the ear

Already using ear medication but the symptoms have not improved or they feel itchy