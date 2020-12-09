4 Diseases That Make You Frequent Shortness of breath after eating

Have you ever experienced sudden shortness of breath or shortness of breath after eating? The symptom of shortness of breath in medical language is called dyspnea. Shortness of breath after eating can indicate that you have a certain disease or medical condition, such as heart problems or indigestion.

Conditions that can cause shortness of breath after eating

If you have experienced shortness of breath or can’t breathe after eating, don’t ignore these symptoms. Because it could be a sign that you have certain health problems. The following are medical conditions that can cause symptoms of shortness of breath after eating:

1. Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD)

GERD is a condition in which stomach acid rises into the duct that connects the mouth to the stomach. If you experience acid reflux that occurs once or twice a week you can say you have GERD. Although GERD can occur at any time, it can be triggered by your eating habits, which then cause you to experience symptoms of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

2. Arrhythmia

Arrhythmias are problems that occur in the heart that are characterized by an abnormal heartbeat or rhythm. It could be that your heart is beating too fast, slow, or even completely irregular. According to the American Heart Association, this medical condition often causes symptoms of shortness of breath shortly after eating. If you experience this, you should immediately get a medical examination.

People who experience arrhythmias may need further treatment, but not infrequently that does not require medical treatment. What is clear, the treatment is carried out aimed at preventing more severe heart dysfunction.

3. Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are mental health disorders characterized by excessive fear, paranoia, or panic. Shortness of breath and shortness of breath is one of the symptoms often experienced by people who have this disorder. This anxiety disorder can affect eating habits and patterns.

Someone who feels excessively anxious, usually looks for an escape to calm himself down. If he uses food as an escape, it is not impossible that he will experience a change in diet and then cause him to have difficulty breathing.

4. Food allergies

Often times you don’t realize that you have a food allergy. Allergies that occur to a person will cause several symptoms such as swollen throat, palpitations, dizziness, itchy and redness of the skin surface, and narrowing of the airways resulting in shortness of breath. Therefore, if you experience these symptoms after you eat something food, you should immediately go to the doctor to check your health condition.

Some things that may put you at risk for food allergies include family history, age (mostly in children), and having allergies to other things.

How to prevent shortness of breath after eating?

Your eating habits can worsen your health condition. Therefore, here are some things you can do to prevent shortness of breath after you eat:

Eat and chew food slowly. Maybe a lot of people who often ignore how to chew food, including you. In fact, the faster you chew and swallow food, the more difficult it will be for you to breathe. Try to eat slowly and catch your breath well as you eat your meal.

Choose foods that are easy to chew. Hard foods make it difficult for you to chew. It also increases the risk of shortness of breath.

Eat in an upright sitting posture. Body position when eating will certainly affect your breathing when eating. Try to sit with an upright body position to avoid symptoms of shortness of breath.