4 months of pregnancy the fetus did not develop, I had to have an abortion

“The fetus in the mother’s stomach is not developing, so it must be cleaned.” That’s what the doctor said to my husband and I at that time. The experience of the undeveloped fetus happened in my first pregnancy.

The news sounded like a thunderous thunder struck my heart. My body shuddered, but not a single tear fell. I was shocked, confused, but I couldn’t cry. I had to have an abortion when I was 4 months pregnant.

The fetus in the womb is undeveloped and undetectable

Since the first week of pregnancy, I have never been sick and have not even felt nausea (morning sickness) as is usually experienced by most pregnant women. There was no suspicion at that time. Moreover, every month I always check my pregnancy with the midwife who opens an independent practice near the house complex.

Until the third month, the midwife always said that my condition and my baby were fine. I also feel that my womb is fine, I don’t have any bad feelings.

If I now look back on my experience of that first pregnancy, I should be able to notice something wrong in my pregnancy. Apart from not experiencing nausea, my stomach did not enlarge or develop according to gestational age.

This bad feeling only appeared when the gestational age entered the fourth month. I took out a few black spots. But this condition made me panic enough. I immediately informed my husband and asked him to take me to the midwife.

“These are common spots, they often happen,” said the midwife trying to calm my anxiousness.

I try not to think bad at all. It’s my first pregnancy and I feel fine. My anxiety may be unwarranted due to lack of knowledge.

Five days later, I again experienced black spots with a much more intense intensity. This condition automatically makes me fearful. Without wasting much time, I immediately went back to visit the midwife I was subscribed to.

The midwife immediately directed me to go straight to the hospital. When I arrived at the hospital I was directed to a gynecologist and performed an ultrasound (ultrasound) examination.

Before long, the sad news struck. Everything seemed to be happening so fast, too fast in fact. I had to abort the womb because my fetus was not developing.

After my husband took care of the consent documents, I entered the operating room to have an abortion by curettage (curettage). This procedure is said to aim to remove the uterine lining or more simply to clean the remnants of tissue that are left in the uterus. The trick is to use a kind of spoon that is inserted into the uterus, then the cleaning is done.

The process is not too long, only about an hour. But my mind is filled, I can’t digest and accept what is happening in my pregnancy. Why, is there something wrong, and a host of other questions still hanging in my mind. I can’t even cry.

At that time the doctor explained to my husband that my fetus was not developing. This condition, according to doctors, quite often occurs in the first pregnancy.

In medical language, the undeveloped fetus is called an empty pregnancy or blighted ovum. This occurs when a fertilized egg attaches to the uterine wall but does not develop into an embryo.

But we did not get any further explanation as to the cause, why it happened to me.

Pregnant empty second time?

Failing the first pregnancy made me afraid to go back to planning a pregnancy. For months, my husband and I have never talked about the next pregnancy plan.

Not only reluctant to talk about planning to get pregnant, I never again checked my menstrual schedule or fertile period as before. Maybe it’s my way of avoiding the fear and bad memories of the pregnancy that linger.

Until one day I realized that the last three months I had no menstruation. The next day I bought a test pack and ventured to check it out. Two lines, is it true that I’m pregnant positively? Hard to believe.

Our feelings, my husband and I, were chaotic. Fear and happy spark mixed. But in the end I was determined to have a healthy pregnancy. We also went to the doctor to confirm the condition of this pregnancy.

The hopes that had arisen while waiting for the results of the USG ended ran aground. The bad news came back to us.

“It’s probably an empty pregnancy,” said the doctor explaining what he saw on the ultrasound photo. My chest tightened at the hearing, as if a large hammer had hit me. Really? Again? Why can? The question felt like I wanted to scream, but my throat felt tight.

I have nothing more to say. My husband listened silently and hugged me, who was again beaten and confused. The tears that were held in the doctor’s office spilled uncontrollably in the car all the way home.

For a week I was restless, hope and despair took turns. But in the end we decided to seek a second opinion. We took the liberty to go to different doctors and seek other opinions.

Instead, the doctor stated that my fetus was healthy and well developed. I am grateful for the decision we made to seek another doctor’s opinion.

Live your pregnancy with anxiety

The news that my pregnancy was progressing well did not necessarily erase my anxiety. Every time I go to the bathroom, I often feel scared. What if I have a miscarriage from time to time? These thoughts come and go every day. The experience of an undeveloped fetus in that first pregnancy is like a lingering nightmare.

Before flushing the toilet, I always ventured to see if there was any blood or black spots coming out. The feeling of excessive anxiety only wears off when the gestational age is 5 months.

At that moment the baby’s heartbeat began to feel and I began to feel a movement of life in my stomach. The feeling of happiness was overwhelming. We are determined to keep this pregnancy as healthy and as possible.

Alhamdulillah, our first son was born healthy with a good height and weight.

Mirna Mulyana (27) tells a story for Hello Sehat readers.