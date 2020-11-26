5 Best Foods to Maintain Mental Health

The right food will not only make the body fit and avoid various diseases, but also affect mental health such as dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is predicted to be a healthy snack during exercise because it can improve your athletic performance. On the other hand, chocolate has been shown to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol and lower blood pressure, which triggers feelings of calm and happiness. What else is good food for mental health?

The best food choices for mental health

Here are the 5 best food intakes for mental health that you should know:

1. Fatty fish

Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, have been shown to reduce symptoms of schizophrenia, depression, ADHD syndrome and other mental disorders. In addition, someone who regularly consumes fish can also slow down the cognitive decline of the brain that is affected by age.

A 2005 study in the journal Archives of Neurology found that someone aged 65 who ate fish twice a week for six years was spared decreased cognitive function as much as 13 percent compared with those who do not regularly eat them. This is due to the influence of omega-3 acids on the production of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, the brain chemicals responsible for our mood.

2. Whole grain

Carbohydrates are the body’s main fuel consisting of sugar. Carbohydrates are basically divided into two types, namely: simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are broken down easily in the body. But unfortunately, simple carbohydrates can trigger a significant increase in blood sugar levels.

Meanwhile, complex carbohydrates take longer to break down sugar, but provide longer energy stores. Based on research, excess sugar intake can increase general mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. Well, whole grains included in complex carbohydrates which in addition to being rich in fiber also provide a good source of fuel for the brain and body so that it can be associated with better psychological health.

3. Green vegetables

The health benefits of green vegetables are not in doubt. The amino acids contained in green vegetables are very influential on the production of hormones that control one’s mood. Leafy greens like spinach, turnips, collards, and broccoli are high in folic acid, such as beets and lentils. Deficiencies of the folate and other B vitamins have been linked to higher rates of depression, fatigue and insomnia. That is why it is important to add green vegetables to your daily diet to help improve brain function and overall mental health.

4. Berries

Berries are often on the list of healthy snacks and desserts every day. In a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found the supplements in wild blue berry juice helped nine adults recover their memories. Meanwhile, in a 2009 report in the Journal of Nutrition, it was stated that blue berries and strawberries have a high antioxidant content. The fruit can also reduce stress and aging and increase brain capture.

5. Yogurt

Various types of fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, pickles, kefir, tofu, and tempeh contain good bacteria called probiotics. Probiotics can help relieve depression because of the good bacteria called Lactobacillus. In the intestines, Lactobacillus is responsible for expelling bad bacteria that cause damage, for example blocking the production of the hormones serotonin and dopamine. Well, low levels of these two hormones can make your mood more sad and gloomy. That is why, regularly consuming probiotics can be a factor in reducing symptoms of anxiety disorders and fighting damage in the brain.