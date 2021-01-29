5 Exciting Activities That Can Help Increase Your Children’s Immunity, you know!

An immune system that works optimally, supports your little one’s body to stay healthy and not get sick easily. Not only from food, but also increasing the child’s immune system can be done by doing physical activity, ma’am.

The role of physical activity in increasing the child’s immune system

Since childhood, children need to be accustomed to actively moving, exercising or playing. This physical activity helps boost the immune system in children.

Launch Medline, when the body is exercising, the germs are helped out through the respiratory tract. This prevents your little one from infections that attack the respiratory tract, such as coughs, colds, flu, and others.

In addition, the temperature in the body will increase during and after exercise. This increase in body temperature prevents germs, such as bacteria or viruses from developing, thereby encouraging the immune system to work against infection and disease.

Physical activity is beneficial for the health of your little one, because your little one has a strong defense to prevent germs from entering.

Various ideas for activities to increase children’s immunity

When your little one’s body is healthy, surely he will explore more and explore the process of growth and development. Based on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page, your little one takes 60 minutes to be active every day.

There are various activities that can be done to improve a child’s immune system, both inside and outside the home. Here are ideas for fun activities or sports for your little one.

1. Simple yoga practice

Come on, try to occasionally take your little one to yoga with Mother. This one sport helps children to improve their immune system and refresh the body. Most of the yoga movements help stretch your little one’s muscles and are done with slow movements.

Just start with simple movements, so that your little one is easy to follow. Here’s an example of a yoga movement for your little one.

Tree pose

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart.

Then, lift one leg to the side of the knee and thigh.

Clamp your hands above your head, so that they resemble a tree.

Hold for a few seconds, then repeat on the other leg

Frog pose

Stand with your feet wider

Squat and spread your legs wide with your legs facing out of your body.

Then, place your hands on the floor, so that the pose resembles a frog.

Hold for a few seconds, then jump as high as you can

These are two examples of the many moves that can be made. Mothers and little ones can follow a variety of simple yoga movements through online videos.

2. Cycling

Cycling with your little one is also an exciting activity that can be done regularly. For example, early in the morning cycling around the complex while looking at the plants around the park complex. Bike in the morning, so that your little one also gets vitamin D from sun exposure.

In addition to boosting a child’s immune system, cycling is also good for strengthening bones and muscles. The little one’s stamina and body strength are also trained, so that his body stays fit through the day.

3. Gardening

Gardening is an activity that is currently popular with many mothers. Well, there’s nothing wrong with asking your little one to take care of plants in his spare time. Gardening is also a physical activity that can increase children’s immunity, for example when they give fertilizer, pick dead leaves, or water plants.

As reported by Let Grow, gardening provides benefits for your little one, such as encouraging the development of motor and cognitive abilities. Who knows, this little activity can be done routinely. Besides being fun, your little one gets valuable experience caring for plants while doing physical activity.

4. Take the pet for a walk

Taking your little one on foot with her pet is also an interesting idea. No need to go far, just around the complex in the afternoon. If done regularly, this can lead to good habits into adulthood.

According to Kids Health, walking is an aerobic activity that can support heart function and improve the body’s ability to circulate oxygen to body cells. This activity can increase the child’s immunity in a fun way.

5. Dance

Happy Asian children having fun and dancing in a room, active leisure and lifestyle concept

If it is not possible to do it outside, exercising indoors is also great. Put on your little one’s favorite music and dance together.

The Texas Children’s page also said dancing is a simple sport that is good for mental health and helps boost children’s immunity to fight disease. Dancing is a great option for exercising indoors. You can play your little one’s favorite dance music video and participate in demonstrating with him.

This exciting array of activities is very easy to do. Let’s try to routinize these activities so that he gets used to doing physical activities every day.

Important nutrients to support your little one’s immunity

Every day, Mother will definitely prepare the best menus for your little one. Mothers can also supplement their little one’s nutrition with formula milk containing the prebiotic PDX GOS and beta glucan dietary fiber. Why are both important?

Based on research from Epidemology and Infection, children who live in tropical areas, have a high risk of developing infections in their respiratory tract. Therefore, children need nutrients that are able to prevent infectious diseases, especially those related to respiratory tract infections.

Therefore, your little one needs complementary nutrients that help boost the immune system. Studies from journals Nutrition Journal said, consumption of growth milk containing the prebiotic PDX: GOS and beta glucan fiber can reduce the risk of infection of the little one’s respiratory tract and reduce the risk of developing allergies.

PDX: GOS and beta glucan can be found in growing milk to balance your little one’s gut microbiota to support a healthy digestive tract. A healthy digestive tract certainly improves the child’s immune system so that it works optimally.

Therefore, you can ensure that your little one has complete nutrition, including giving growth milk containing PDX: GOS and beta glucan. That way, your little one’s immunity is well maintained and his body is not susceptible to disease.

