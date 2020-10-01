5 Facts about Allergies You Need to Know

Some people sometimes experience prolonged coughs and colds. Apparently, coughs and colds can be a sign of allergies, not only caused by fever or other illnesses. Come on, get to know the facts about allergies now.

5 facts about allergies that should not be ignored

Here are important facts about this condition that you must know.

Relating to the immune system

The first allergy fact is that this condition is an abnormal reaction of the immune system to foreign compounds in the body. Allergy triggers or allergens can come in many types.

This unnatural reaction occurs because the immune system considers allergens to be harmful to the body. As a result, the body forms antibodies that trigger allergy signs and symptoms experienced by sufferers.

There are various allergens around us

The following facts are pretty much anything that can cause an allergic reaction. Here are the types of allergies and their causes:

Food allergies caused by food include eggs, milk, dairy products, nuts to seafood

Skin allergies, such as eczema (atopic dermatitis) and contact dermatitis, can be caused by exposure to ingredients in soaps, perfumes, detergents, or latex ingredients

Dust allergies can be triggered by allergens, such as mites, pollen, pet dander

Allergies due to insect bites are caused by fire ants or bees

Drug allergies occur because the body reacts to the ingredients of the drug

Heredity

Heredity also plays a role in allergies. For example, a family history of allergies makes a person more susceptible to allergies. Study entitled Genetics of Allergic Diseases also states that a family history of allergies is an effective predictor of allergic disease in other family members.

In other words, a fact that should not be forgotten is that a person is more prone to experiencing allergic diseases such as atopic dermatitis or food allergies if a family member has a history of allergies.

Negative impact on the mind

An allergy fact that should not be underestimated is its long-term impact on the mind. Quoting from The Ohio State University, the link between allergies and mental health is likely due to cytokine compounds. Cytokines present in the immune system’s response to allergens are thought to have a negative effect on a person’s brain and mental health.

In addition, allergies can cause various symptoms. Nasal congestion and cough caused by allergies can disrupt sleep that should be good. Lack of rest has an impact on stress.

Stress, headaches due to nasal congestion, and itching of the skin can also contribute to decreased productivity.

Trigger various types of symptoms in the body

Allergy facts have previously explained that the body’s reaction can cause various symptoms. Common symptoms of various allergies can include:

Cough

Nasal congestion

Itchy

Red rash on the skin

Hard to breathe

Tips for preventing and reducing allergic reactions

Now that you are familiar with allergy facts, let’s take a look at how to prevent or reduce allergic reactions when they occur. Common ways to prevent allergies are by:

Avoid food allergens

Maintain cleanliness of the house and use a mask when cleaning dust at home

Looking for alternatives if the ingredients in a product (soap, detergent) trigger allergies

Always read the rules for using medicines and tell the doctor if you have a drug allergy

Then, how do you reduce allergic reactions if they occur?

If you experience itching, avoid scratching the area to avoid further irritation or infection. Your doctor can also prescribe a topical medication to relieve itching. When a cough or cold due to allergies strikes, you can reduce the symptoms by taking cold cough medicine in the form of a syrup that contains:

This type of cough medicine with this content is able to actively complete the cough and is free of sugar or alcohol.

If the allergic reaction causes shortness of breath, vomiting, or swelling in the body, please see a doctor immediately as these symptoms can be an indication of anaphylaxis.