5 healthy chickpea recipes

With chickpeas it is possible to create several delicious and simple recipes

Chickpeas are one of the most popular foods among legumes and very popular with those looking for a more balanced and regulated diet, mainly because they are one of the biggest substitutes for animal protein on the menu.

And it may not seem, but chickpeas are a super versatile food when it comes to preparing incredible, delicious and nutritious recipes, as well as being rich in fiber, vegetable proteins and vitamins C and B.

We have separated here a list with recipes with chickpeas for you to increase your meals, both for breakfast and dinner.

Chickpeas: the chickpea ‘omelet’

Have you ever imagined an omelet without eggs? And with chickpeas, then? This is an excellent option – for breakfast and afternoon snacks – not only for those who want a balanced diet, but also for the vegan menu. Check out the recipe for chickpea, a chickpea ‘omelet’.

Chickpeas snack

Hit that hunger in the middle or late afternoon and you don’t know what to pinch? The chickpea snack is a light, delicious and healthy alternative to cheat the stomach, in addition to being super simple and easy to prepare. See how to prepare the chickpea snack.

Chickpea hummus

Chickpea hummus is a typical and super popular Arab dish in the Middle East, used mainly as an accompaniment to meals and snacks, such as breads and vegetables. The paste, besides being delicious – combining the citrus of the lemon with the spicy of garlic -, is rich in proteins and healthy fat. Find out how to make chickpea hummus recipe.

Broccoli with chickpea sauce

Chickpea sauce can be considered a wild sauce, ideal to accompany and increase light and tasty meals, especially on very hot days. The recipe for broccoli with chickpea sauce uses unusual ingredients, but together they form a perfect and delicious combination. Here’s how to prepare.

Tomato stuffed with rice and chickpeas

Do you want to have a delicious and healthy dinner? This recipe is ideal for those who want to escape the routine and combine flavor and nutrition, in addition to combining versatile ingredients with high nutritional value. Learn how to prepare tomatoes stuffed with rice and chickpeas.