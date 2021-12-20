5 Tips to Relieve PMS Symptoms

PMS symptoms can be alleviated through some changes in lifestyle habits, such as regular physical activity, healthy and adequate food, and activities that promote a feeling of well-being and relaxation. However, in cases where symptoms do not improve with these practices, the gynecologist may indicate the use of some medications, mainly contraceptives.

PMS is a situation that is present in most women and causes very uncomfortable symptoms that can directly influence the quality of life of women, with possible variations in mood, cramps, headache, bloating and excessive hunger, for example. . Learn how to identify PMS symptoms.

1. Drink teas and juices with calming properties

Teas and juices with calming and anxiolytic properties are a good option to alleviate mood swings common during PMS, such as chamomile, valerian or St. John’s wort tea and passion fruit juice.

In order to have the desired effect, it is recommended to drink passion fruit juice daily or one of the teas at the end of the day or before bed, at least 10 days before menstruation. Check out other options for home remedies to soothe.

2. Eat high fiber foods

Some women also report that they feel hungrier during PMS and, therefore, one way to reduce excessive hunger is to prefer foods that are rich in fiber, as they increase the feeling of satiety and, consequently, the desire to eat. Thus, some of the foods that can be consumed in the days before menstruation are pears, plums, papaya, oats, vegetables and whole grains. Discover other high fiber foods.

In addition to foods rich in fiber, pumpkin seeds can be added to your daily diet, as they are rich in magnesium, helping to reduce muscle contraction and promote relief from menstrual cramps.

3. Practice physical activity

The practice of physical activity promotes the release of serotonin in the body, which is a neurotransmitter responsible for the feeling of well-being. Thus, when practicing physical activity, it is possible to promote the relief of some PMS symptoms, such as bad mood, stress and anxiety. See other tips for increasing serotonin.

In addition to promoting the feeling of well-being, the practice of physical activity can also be useful in combating fluid retention, reducing the swelling that is common during this period.

4. Eating food sources of tryptophan

Tryptophan is a precursor amino acid to serotonin, meaning that consuming foods rich in this amino acid can help promote a feeling of well-being and relieve PMS symptoms. Some tryptophan-rich foods that can be included in everyday diet are bananas, nuts, salmon, eggs and cocoa, for example. Discover other tryptophan-rich foods.

5. Drink plenty of fluids

It is common for women to feel more swollen in PMS, especially in the abdominal region, due to fluid retention. Therefore, it is important that you drink at least 2 liters of water a day, as this way you can keep your body hydrated and fight PMS swelling.

Another way to increase the consumption of liquids is through the consumption of foods rich in water and that have diuretic properties, such as melon and watermelon, for example, in addition to being interesting to consume teas with diuretic properties, such as arenaria tea. , for example.

See more tips for what to do to relieve PMS symptoms: