6 Benefits of Chamomile Tea that is Good for the Body

Have you ever felt the benefits of chamomile tea which is good for the body? Yes, chamomile is a flower that is often used as a source of herbal medicines that are good for the body. Chamomile flowers are more often used as a tea drink, by drying them first. Want to know, what are the benefits of chamomile tea for the body? Come on, see the explanation of the following article.

Various health benefits of chamomile tea

Here are some of the benefits that can be obtained from chamomile tea:

1. Strengthen immunity

The benefits of this first chamomile tea are good for strengthening immunity. The reason is, chamomile tea is good for warding off various types of infections in the body, so the immune and immune systems will increase if you regularly drink chamomile tea.

In the content of chamomile tea there are also phenolic compounds that have anti-bacterial properties, which can absorb toxins from the food you normally eat. A study suggests, by drinking 5-6 glasses of chamomile tea for 2 weeks regularly, will be good for the body to fight all infections.

2. Relieves menstrual pain

If you like to feel pain during menstruation, are anxious and uncomfortable during that period, it is better to try a glass of chamomile tea during menstruation. Why is that? One of the benefits of chamomile tea is that it has anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties in the body. Apart from relieving pain during menstruation, chamomile tea can also ward off bloating and abdominal pain due to cramps.

3. Relieve stress

Easy stress and panic? Don’t worry, it can happen to anyone. With the benefits of chamomile tea which is rich in relaxing properties, just a cup of tea can relieve stress and anxiety in your mind.

When chamomile flowers are made into tea, when they are drunk, they will increase the serotonin and melatonin levels in your body which are good for body calm and relaxation. Drink 2-3 cups of chamomile tea per day to get its properties. But remember! Pregnant women are not advised to consume chamomile tea during pregnancy, because it will increase the potential for miscarriage in the fetus.

4. Prevent diabetes

Several studies in the UK have shown that the benefits of chamomile tea can be useful in diabetics. Chamomile tea can be useful in reducing blood sugar levels in the body and regulating insulin levels to balance in the blood. But before you consume chamomile drinks for your diabetes, it’s best to consult with your doctor first.

5. Strengthens hair

Many people find the benefits of chamomile tea in their hair. With its anti-inflammatory properties, chamomile tea which is regularly consumed will relieve scalp irritation for those of you who like itching on the head. In addition, the phenolic compounds are able to make your beautiful hair stronger per strand, and hair looks louder and softer.

6. Cure allergies

Chamomile tea is a source of anti-allergens for those of you who suffer from allergies to fragrances and touches of plants. For example, chamomile tea can treat allergies caused by daisies or chrysanthemums. Why is that? Because the allergens in chamomile flowers that are dried and made into tea are able to modulate the immune response of the human body to these flowers. Then, the anti-histamine in chamomile tea is also useful for calming allergic reactions throughout the body.