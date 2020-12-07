6 care when riding a bike to avoid damage to the spine

Cycling practitioners need to pay attention to posture, use of equipment and strengthening of muscles to avoid back problems

Cycling, like any physical exercise performed in a wrong or extreme way, can cause injuries to the body. Although it is a simple and very popular practice, reports of low back pain complaints among cyclists are not uncommon.

Other problems can also be frequent in the life of those who usually pedal, affecting the dorsal, thoracic and cervical spine. Regardless of the region, most spinal damage is usually caused by local mechanical stress, that is, caused by continuous effort and muscle contracture, especially in the lumbar square muscle.

Because of this, there are recommendations that must be followed to prevent the practice of exercise from having the opposite effect to that desired and causing damage to the individual’s physical integrity. Know six precautions when cycling to avoid back problems:

1 – Pay attention to posture

According to orthopedist Rodrigo Vetorazzi, from Hospital Albert Sabin, when riding a bike, the practitioner should pay attention to several details regarding the posture. It is indicated to avoid that the trunk is flexed, always trying to keep the spine straight to avoid pain and injuries in the region.

Another recommendation is that the individual maintain a slight flexion of the hip, about 15 degrees in relation to the knee, with the foot extended on the pedal. The knees and hips should be aligned with the handlebars and the arm slightly flexed to hold it, and should not be completely stretched.

In addition, lastly, the bicycle seat must be adjusted according to the rider’s comfort. The indications vary from the straight saddle horizontally or even with an anterior inclination of 10 degrees in relation to the ground. As research on this varies, the recommendation should be studied specifically for the user.

2 – Do strengthening exercises

As in any sport, to avoid injuries while cycling, physical work associated with the practice is necessary. The specific muscle groups most used in this modality should receive attention.

In preparing for cycling, the greatest attention should be given to strengthening the muscles of the thigh, calf and, especially, the abdomen – since it helps to maintain a better and adequate posture during the period of sports practice.

3 – Stretch

Stretching should also be performed before riding a bicycle, as it warms up the vast majority of aerobic sports, such as cycling and even running.

4 – Avoid sudden increases in exercise

“If you started cycling yesterday, wanting to ride 50km in one day is not recommended”, warns the orthopedist Rodrigo Vetorazzi. According to him, the advance of intensity in the practice of cycling needs to be done slowly and gradually, according to the availability of each one.

“This varies from person to person, due to different biotypes, physical conditions and ages”, adds the professional. Thus, an individual analysis of the practitioner is necessary, always respecting its limits.

5 – Seek expert evaluation

Seeking the guidance of a doctor, physical educator and / or physiotherapist is essential before starting any physical activity. Taking into account the patient’s individual characteristics, the specialist will be able to guide him in working the muscles and recommending the intensity of the exercises.

6 – Use appropriate equipment

The impacts caused by falls or accidents during cycling also call for attention. In uneven terrain, such as mountains, shock can cause injuries, especially in the case of people who have some bone fragility or pre-existing conditions, such as herniated discs and lumbar arthrosis.

The only way to avoid these negative effects is through the use of appropriate equipment, which is indicated by a professional according to the profile and needs of each individual. Among the most universal recommendations, there is the use of a helmet and knee brace, in addition to choosing a good shoe for this purpose.

