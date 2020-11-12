Home Health Health 6 Quick and Natural Ways to Reduce Heat Inside
Health

6 Quick and Natural Ways to Reduce Heat Inside

By kenyan

Internal heat is not a type of disease that requires medical medication. Heartburn can be treated using various types of natural remedies.

Usually, the symptoms of heartburn that a person experiences start from sore throat, dry lips, mouth sores, weakness, and constipation (difficulty defecating). To solve this condition, see more information below.

What is internal heat?

There is no heat disease in the world of medicine. Heartburn is more accurately defined as a series of symptoms that attack the mouth, throat, and digestive system.

The term internal heat actually has its roots in traditional Chinese medicine. Since centuries ago, physicians in China believed that the human body temperature was actually always balanced like Yin and Yang. If the temperature in the body is not balanced, because it is too hot, for example, you will experience symptoms of heartburn. Therefore, you need a refreshing drink that can restore body temperature to balance again.

Whereas in modern medical science, heartburn symptoms are usually caused by certain health conditions. Dry and limp lips can result from dehydration. Meanwhile, constipation can occur because you lack fiber, vitamins and minerals. Sore throats and canker sores are also not caused by heat in the body, but due to infection or other diseases.

Natural internal medicine

The first step to treating heartburn is to identify what is causing the symptoms you are experiencing. That way, you will know what kind of treatment is most appropriate for the condition. More details, consider the various choices of natural heat remedies below.

1. Gargle salt water

Gargling with a salt solution can help relieve sore throats and mouth sores. Prepare a glass of warm water and mix it with a teaspoon of salt. To treat a sore throat, gargle while looking up. Meanwhile, to get rid of canker sores, you can rinse the area that hurts.

You can gargle for 20 to 30 seconds then remove the water, don’t swallow it. Repeat the salt water rinse every few hours for effective results.

2. Eat vegetables and fruit

Vegetables and fruit are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that are nutritious for smooth digestion. In addition, vegetables and fruit can also increase endurance.

Choose vegetables and fruit that are light and thick in color for the best nutritional content. For example, spinach, kale, carrots, eggplant, and broccoli. Strawberries, papayas, apples, and grapes are also good for treating heartburn. To increase fiber and vitamin intake, consume fruits such as apples and grapes with their skins on.

3. Tea bag dregs

Overcome canker sores by compressing the sore or wound with a tea bag that you have brewed. Tea leaves are useful for fighting inflammation as well as relieving pain. Compress for 15 to 20 minutes about three times a day.

4. Drink lots of water

Since heartburn symptoms such as dry throat and chapped lips can result from dehydration, make sure you drink enough water. To replace lost fluids, try to drink at least ten glasses of water a day.

5. Honey

In various studies, honey has been shown to be effective in relieving various throat problems. So, if your throat starts to feel sore or dry, immediately drink pure honey. You can mix it with tea, warm water, or drink it just like that.

Honey can also be a solution for dry lips until chapped. Well, apply honey on your lips to keep their natural moisture.

6. Cold compress

Thrush that appears in the mouth area can be painful. Therefore, compress the sore and canker sores with ice cubes that have been wrapped in a soft, sterile cloth. You can also dip a clean cloth in cold water as a compress.

