6 Ways to Maintain Children’s Eye Health

Eye health problems can cause activity problems, including in children. Eye conditions that are less than optimal can hamper academics, social and hobbies. The reason is, vision plays an important role in the physical, cognitive and social development of children. Therefore, it is important for parents to maintain children’s eye health. Here’s how you can do it.

What can parents do to maintain children’s eye health?

Here are some things you can do to keep your baby’s eyes healthy:

1. Check with the doctor regularly

Get your little one to an eye doctor at least once every two years. This is done to ensure that your child’s eyes remain healthy, or to detect any problems with your little one’s eye early, such as ambylopia, hyperopia, or myopia (minus eye). The sooner the problem is detected, the more optimal the treatment results will be.

2. Give nutrition to the eyes

Get your child used to eating vegetables and fruits, such as carrots, tomatoes, strawberries, and others. This is to ensure your child gets the nutrients they need for the eyes, such as antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and lutein. Foods such as salmon, shrimp, tuna and catfish are also good for maintaining the health of your child’s eyes.

3. Wear a hat or sunglasses when the child plays outside

Protect your child’s eyes from UV rays which can damage vision. You can protect by wearing sunglasses or a hat when on the move on a hot day.

4. Limit too long in the room

This is done to prevent farsightedness or myopia because your child plays too often in the room. But you must remember to keep your child’s eyes protected from UV rays.

5. Stimulate the sense of sight

As the eyes develop from infancy to around 8 years of age, it is important for you to help stimulate their visual development, including toys of various colors, facial expressions, puzzles, stacking blocks, and others.

6. Set a good example

Parents often forbid children to watch TV too closely, using gadgets too often. Parents also always encourage children to eat vegetables or fruits, and wear glasses to protect the senses of vision from UV rays.

However, all these do’s and don’ts will be easier for children to do if, as parents, you also set a real example to them. Children are a time when they have the best ability to imitate the behavior of those around them.

