6 ways to organize the week to be more productive

Lack of organization can lead to unproductivity; know how to get around it

The reality of many Brazilians includes the practice of several tasks on the same day, whether at home, at work or in studies. In the desire to carry them out, disorganization can appear, causing the feeling of overload and being indebted to you for not having fulfilled everything that was on the list. “to do” of the day.

Thinking about it, we have separated a short list with 6 tips for you to organize your week in order to make it more productive. Shall we meet them ?! So, prepare your pen to take note of the points below and, who knows, already start the next week putting these tips into practice.

1. Prioritize your tasks: Activity hierarchy is the key to success in putting your week in order and, without this item, you will hardly put the other tips into practice. When trying to carry out different activities at the same time, you run the risk of letting one of them go unnoticed or even not dedicating yourself to all of them.

So do your daily planning, preferably a day in advance, determining which tasks are most important or urgent and so on. If necessary, write it down on a post-it note, in your calendar or even in your email calendar.

2. Plan breaks: studies show that taking short breaks during the day, contrary to what has already been said, increases productivity. This pause can be used to do a short stretch of the body, practice the mindfulness or just to take a deep breath and get back to work. The benefits range from greater concentration and calmness to deal with the problems of the day to carrying out tasks faster, after all, the mind will be more relaxed.

3. Eat at the correct times and in a healthy way: maintaining a balanced diet is important both to have more focus and concentration and to improve your productivity. In fact, it is important to know that these points are correlated. If you are working from home and feel that the time you have to prepare your meal is not enough, prepare your meals in advance.

If the quietest day is Sunday, we plan to make and freeze small lunch boxes for the rest of the week. This saves you time, as you won’t have to cook every day and still manage to eat healthily. And remember: snack is not lunch. Sometimes, replacing lunch with a hamburger can be pleasurable, but don’t make it a habit, your body needs nutrients to stay awake and productive.

4. Do physical activities: stay on the move so your productivity remains high. Studies indicate that physical activities increase energy levels, since they improve blood flow in the body.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), performing 30 minutes of activity daily is enough to make gains. Even at home, you can practice physical exercises. In fact, there are countless free apps that can encourage you to keep your body moving. Have you tried any?

5. Adapt the plans: if your routine is very different or you have not adapted to the first plan you have set, don’t be afraid to change them until you find a new way to organize your weeks.

6. Consider unforeseen events: no routine is perfect, neither is planning. Unforeseen events can happen to anyone, so one way to deal with these problems at the last minute is to consider them even before they happen.

To do this, try to leave your end of day or week to resolve them. However, if the unexpected has to be resolved at the same time, it can often be interesting to have the help of others.

For more peace of mind, taking out insurance can be a way to help resolve these incidents. Here are some situations where these covers can help:

Traffic accident: You no longer have to worry about the possible delay to an important work meeting if you are involved in a traffic accident. Auto insurance can help you resolve this unforeseen situation more quickly.

Plumbing issues: Imagine getting ready for an online job interview, and suddenly the toilet clogs and starts to leak. Home insurance also helps to resolve the unexpected quickly.

