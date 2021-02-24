6 ways to relate well to your period

We separated tips to help you face menstruation with good eyes and still deal with discomfort during that period

There are a lot of women out there who don’t like menstruating. Some complain about the blood and the inconvenience of using certain pads, others suffer from cramps and PMS (premenstrual tension). But the period need not be a torment and it should not be seen as a bad thing.

Menstruation can be received as a way of connecting with your body and even closing a cycle. Not to mention that there are tips and practices that help to ease the annoyances of these days.

How about looking at the menstrual period with different eyes? Here are 6 ways to better relate to your period:

1. Consider menstruation as a time for reflection

The menstrual cycle is closely linked to the life cycle. It is thanks to this cycle that women are able to get pregnant, for example. Every month the body prepares itself for a possible pregnancy and, when it does not happen, the uterus flakes and the woman bleeds.

Menstruation is something physiological, but it is also seen, in some cultures, as a time of cleansing. There are those who believe that with blood, women also release negative energies and make room for new energies.

How about thinking about this period as this moment of renewal and trying to reconnect with your body? It is part of that cycle of life, of new beginnings.

2. Don’t forget that it passes in a few days

If none of this makes a lot of sense to you, then that’s fine. If you are part of women who do not like menstruating, remember that the period is short, lasts a few days.

The message also applies to those who experience colic or suffer from PMS. Calm down, all this will be over in a few days.

3. Don’t be suffering around

However, even if it is only a few days, it does not mean that you need to suffer every month. It is common to have cramps and discomfort during this period, but there are medications and tips that can help you face these days better, and we’ll talk about that in a little bit.

However, if the colic is severe and even disabling, seek medical advice. Severe abdominal pain during menstruation is one of the signs of endometriosis, for example, a disease that affects up to 15% of women of childbearing age.

4. Eat well

Food is an excellent ally to combat discomfort and bring well-being during the menstrual period. Do you know that tip from our grandmothers, of having tea to relieve colic? She is most welcome here. Bet on warm chamomile or mint teas. They help to relax and minimize pain.

Also invest in a varied menu rich in nutrients. Items such as cocoa, whole grains, grains and nuts contribute to the production of serotonin and help to alleviate physical symptoms, such as pain, and to improve mood.

On the other hand, avoid excess fats. Foods such as fried foods, butters and fatty meats are mainly responsible for the increase in estrogen levels and, consequently, the appearance of colic. Also stay away from caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

5. Feel good about your body

To feel good and comfortable during menstruation, some products are combined, such as an absorbent that makes you safe, and items of intimate hygiene.

THE Antibacterial & Natural Intimus Defenses line has exclusive antibacterial technology and can be used during menstruation and other days of the month. For the menstrual period there is the Absorbent with Antibacterial Technology that prevent 99% of bacteria growth. And to include in the care routine with intimate region you can choose the Natural Defenses Liquid Soap, which is gynecologically and dermatologically tested and helps to prevent the natural defenses of the intimate region by not interfering with the vaginal flora.

They still make the line with Antibacterial Technology and Natural Defense, daily protectors and baby wipes. There are several items to help you take care of your intimate health during your menstrual period and every other day of the month.

6. Do exercises

Colic and some annoyances still make you lazy and want to spend the day on the couch. But know that exercising during your menstrual period is one more way to alleviate all of that.

Doing physical activity increases the dose of endorphins that circulate in the blood, a hormone responsible for feelings of pleasure and well-being. In addition, when exercising the blood vessels in the cervix dilate, which facilitates the passage of menstrual flow and, as a consequence, reduces colic.