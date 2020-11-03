7 foods high in fat that are good for health

Fatty foods may be something scary for those of you who are trying to maintain your diet. But did you know that not all high-fat foods are unhealthy? The type of fat that can be detrimental to health is LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein) or so-called ‘bad fat’. Meanwhile, ‘good fats’ such as HDL (High Density Lipoprotein) is still needed by the body.

What are the good high-fat foods?

The following are some types of high-fat foods that are good for health:

1. Fish

Fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines, and tuna are good sources of fat. These fish contain omega-3 which is very good for heart health. This fat can also maintain brain function, a very good benefit, especially when you are not young anymore. Research shows that those who eat fat tend to be healthier, with a lower risk of developing heart disease, depression and dementia. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating roughly two servings of fatty fish a week, with about 80 grams each — or the size of a deck of cards. You can cook it by baking or boiling.

2. Avocado

Avocado contains 70% fat which is called oleic acid. This fat content is very good for heart health and can help relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis. Apart from that, avocados are also rich in potassium and fiber. Research shows that avocado can help reduce levels of “bad fats” and increase levels of “good fats” in the body. Another advantage, when you eat avocado with other foods, this fruit can help the absorption of nutrients from these other foods.

3. whole grains

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame contain fats that can reduce cholesterol levels. In general, fats from plants are better than those from animals. Common “bad fats” come from meat, dairy products, and some packaged foods. Make sure to always pay attention to food labels to see the type of fat and how much fat it contains. Limit consumption of saturated fats and avoid consuming trans fats.

4. Nuts

Nuts are good for the body. For example, soybeans contain omega-3s which, in addition to being healthy, can also help regulate mood; walnuts contain fat that is good for the heart. In addition, nuts are also loaded with vitamin E and magnesium. Research shows that people who eat nuts tend to be healthier and avoid obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. However, keep in mind, although nuts are good for the body, you are advised not to over-eat them. The recommended serving is about 30 grams, or roughly 7 walnuts, 24 almonds, 35 peanuts, or 18 cashews.

5. Olive oil

Try using olive oil when cooking or when making salads. This oil contains healthy fats that can help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol balance. Apart from that, this oil also contains vitamin E, vitamin K and antioxidants. Its high antioxidant content can help suppress inflammation. However, remember not to use too much. The way around this is, you can reduce by half the amount of oil that is written in the recipe.

6. Spinach and cabbage

Spinach and cabbage are examples of vegetables that are rich in omega-3. Eating vegetables every day is very healthy, apart from being nutritious, the fiber content in them is also very beneficial for digestion. Also add fish to your daily menu. Vegetables usually contain only a few parts of the omega-3 contained in fish.

7. Foods that contain added omega-3s

There are many common food products containing added omega-3s. Examples include milk, eggs and bread. Eggs are an easy source of protein. In addition, eggs contain healthy fats. You can see it in the writing written on the packaging. The omega-3s you get from food are more beneficial than the omega-3s you get from supplements.