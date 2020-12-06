Home Health Health 7 Foods to Avoid When You Have Stomach Pain
Eating, is the most fun thing to do. However, if you experience diarrhea, nausea, or even an ulcer, you may think again about eating because your stomach is not friendly. Although stomach pain will not last long, choosing foods that are not right for consumption will make stomach pain last longer.

Therefore, here are some foods that you need to avoid when you have an upset stomach.

1. Garlic

Garlic extract is one of the best supplements for your heart, however, consuming garlic when your stomach hurts can cause increased pain because garlic contains fructans, a compound that can cause digestive problems such as abdominal pain, bloating, and discomfort.

2. Refined sugar

These sweet foods can cause your insulin levels to increase so that there will be fluctuations in blood sugar in the body. Although it won’t have a direct impact on your stomach, however, consuming refined sugar when your stomach hurts can make your body sweat and tremble.

3. Milk

One of the foods that is difficult for the body to digest is milk, because milk contains the sugar lactose which is not easily digested by the body. So, if you keep drinking milk when you have diarrhea, your diarrhea will get worse.

4. Caffeine

Caffeine (such as tea, coffee, and soda) will stimulate the motility (ability to move or move) the digestive tract which will make the contents in the digestive tract move faster through your digestive system, so the excessive amount can cause diarrhea.

In addition, soda is a food product that needs to be avoided because of the citric acid and sodium benzoic content in soda. These chemicals are harsh on your stomach. So if you have diarrhea, caffeine will only worsen your digestive problems.

5. Spicy food

Even though spicy food always arouses your appetite, however, if you are experiencing nausea, vomiting, or even diarrhea, you should avoid spicy food until it’s better.

6. Sour foods

Apart from spicy foods that should be avoided when you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; Other foods to avoid are acidic foods such as ketchup, acidic fruits like oranges, lemons, limes, or grapes which can cause digestive problems.

Additionally, although red and black grapes contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that has been shown to have many health benefits, consuming too much wine can actually cause nausea and diarrhea due to the fructose and tannins in it.

7. Fatty foods

When your stomach is in trouble, it’s a good idea to avoid fatty foods (such as butter, ice cream, red meat, and cheese) for a while because these fatty foods will stimulate contractions in your digestive tract which can slow gastric emptying, worsen constipation, or causes diarrhea to get worse.

Good food to deal with stomach pain

Then, what should you eat when your stomach is sick? Here are some foods that can be consumed to make your stomach condition better:

1. Rice

Without realizing it, rice is the main food that can reduce cramps in the stomach. Rice is rich in magnesium and potassium, both of which will help reduce cramps and pain in the stomach. Rice is also low in fiber compared to other grains. Apart from that, rice is also high in resistant starch which can absorb toxins and help the toxins out of your body.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a food source that can be consumed when you have an upset stomach; However, bananas that are recommended for consumption when your stomach is sick are half-ripe bananas, because bananas that are too ripe (bright yellow in color) can actually cause stomach cramps. Ripe bananas contain high amounts of magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6 which are three nutrients that can help you reduce cramps and pain in the stomach.

3. Non-dairy yogurt

Unlike milk, yogurt is actually one of the recommended products to consume when your stomach is sick because yogurt bacteria are one of the most soothing for the digestive tract and are effective for reducing cramps, bloating, and helping digestion. To get the benefits of yogurt without any milk in it, you can try soy, coconut, or almond milk yogurt that does not contain artificial sweeteners or additives.

