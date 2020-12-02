7 Habits in the Morning That Make You Lose Weight Fast

Curious why someone’s diet works and you always fail? Maybe they are used to getting up in the morning and having a special diet routine. The morning is indeed a very important time to determine the success of your diet program that day. So, don’t miss the following seven routines that can make you lose weight quickly.

Morning habits that help you lose weight

Here are some morning habits you can do:

1. Bask in the sun

Don’t underestimate the importance of basking in the morning sun. The reason is, a study conducted by experts at Feinberg Medical School, United States proved that people who are exposed to sunlight every morning experience a decrease in body mass index (BMI) faster than those who are not exposed to the sun.

Experts suspect that morning sunlight can help the body follow the biological clock (circadian rhythm). That way, your metabolism will be smoother and the fat in the body is burned more effectively.

2. Drink two glasses of water

After getting up in the morning, before breakfast, don’t forget to drink two glasses of water first. In addition to replacing fluids lost during sleep, plain water will also prop your stomach so you don’t eat too much when you eat breakfast.

3. Breakfast with a high protein menu

Protein-rich foods will keep you full until lunch time arrives. In addition, protein is also more effective than carbohydrates and fats in accelerating the body’s metabolic system. Try to have breakfast with eggs, yogurt, and oatmeal with nuts.

4. Morning exercise

It’s no secret, exercise is a great way to lose weight fast. According to researchers in the scientific journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, exercising and doing activities in the morning will make you more enthusiastic about your diet and control your appetite during the day. Exercise can also improve your mood, so that the chances of you going crazy over eating due to stress are even further away.

5. Prepare lunch

Snacking habits around campus or work can make it difficult for you to diet. In addition, usually snacks around the office are also not healthy. So, it’s best to prepare a healthy and affordable lunch yourself. You can also bring your own healthy snacks such as fruit from home so you are not tempted to snack on campus or work.

6. Weigh weight

According to a study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, people who weigh themselves every day lose weight faster. The best time to weigh yourself in the morning, before breakfast and after urinating or defecating.

7. Walk or climb stairs

If you usually take public transportation to work or campus, try to stop some distance from the building. Then walk to your office or campus. Walking is proven to be effective in helping you lose weight.

After you get used to walking, you can try increasing the challenge in the morning, namely climbing stairs. Occasionally leave the elevator or escalator and take the stairs. If your office is on a high enough floor like the 10th floor, you can take the elevator to the 5th floor then continue the rest up the stairs.