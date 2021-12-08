7 Top Measles Symptoms

Measles is a viral infection that mainly affects children during the first year of life. However, the disease can also occur in adults over 1 year of age or in adults who have not been vaccinated against measles, being more frequent in summer and autumn.

The initial signs of measles are similar to a flu or a cold and appear between 8 and 12 days after having been with someone infected, however, after about 3 days it is common for typical measles patches that do not itch and are spread throughout. Whole body.

Measles is caused by the virus in the family paramyxoviridae, and is transmitted from person to person, through droplets of saliva from an infected person or through contact with particles of feces from an infected person, and vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

How to confirm it’s measles

The diagnosis of measles is usually made by the pediatrician, in the case of children, or a general practitioner, by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented by the child or adult. However, as the symptoms of measles are very similar to those of rubella, chickenpox, roseola and even those of drug allergies, the doctor may recommend carrying out some laboratory tests such as serological tests, throat or urine cultures.

If you suspect you have measles, it is very important to avoid passing the disease on to other people, as the virus is easily transmitted by coughing or sneezing, so it is advisable to wear a mask or clean cloth to protect your mouth.

possible complications

Complications of measles appear more frequently in children under 5 years of age and in people over 20 years of age, the most common being pneumonia, diarrhea and otitis media. Another complication of measles is acute encephalitis, which appears around the 6th day after the appearance of red patches on the skin.

How is the treatment done

Measles treatment consists of alleviating the symptoms through rest, hydration and medications such as paracetamol, liquid or mild diet and intake of vitamin A, which should be indicated by the doctor.

This disease is more common in children and its treatment is done in order to control unpleasant symptoms such as fever, malaise, lack of appetite and reddened spots on the skin that can develop into small wounds (ulcerations).