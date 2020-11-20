7 Ways To Treat Pain Due To Teething Wisdom Before Pulling Teeth

Adults have up to 32 teeth. Between the ages of 17 and 25, wisdom teeth appear to fill the gaps in your tooth spaces. The growth of wisdom teeth often causes pain. Is there any way to treat pain caused by wisdom teeth growing? Do you need surgery for wisdom teeth?

Why do wisdom teeth grow causing pain?

Wisdom teeth growth doesn’t always cause problems. If there is enough room in the gums, wisdom teeth will be able to stick out completely without causing significant complaints.

However, most people have jaws that are too small to allow all 32 teeth to line up on it. At most, the adult jaw is generally sufficient for only 28 teeth.

When your jaw is too small or there are other teeth blocking the passage of the wisdom teeth, these new teeth often grow crooked, sideways, or misaligned with other tooth lines.

This is because as long as the wisdom teeth stick up, they can push the teeth in front of them to force enough space when the wisdom teeth are complete later.

When the wisdom tooth collides with the tooth in front of it, the layer of gum exposed above it can become infected, from bacteria that get into it, and swell. This can be painful.

Wisdom teeth that are sometimes only partial are also more prone to trigger tooth decay and gum disease because the location of wisdom teeth is difficult to reach and their awkward position makes brushing and flossing difficult.

The pain from growing wisdom teeth can be a constant complaint for some. You may even have persistent pain in the nearest tooth or radiate to the ear on the side of the face where the wisdom tooth grew. Others only experience pain and discomfort when chewing or touching their wisdom teeth.

Tips for treating wisdom toothache

Most dentists will recommend a painful wisdom tooth to be pulled out before the complaint turns into a big problem.

The dentist or dental surgeon will open the gum tissue over the wisdom tooth if necessary and remove the problem tooth. Sometimes, the tooth will first be cut into small pieces to make it easier to remove. After the tooth has been extracted, you may need to go through a stitching process.

If you have an infection, you have to wait for the infection to go away before the wisdom tooth is removed.

While waiting for the tooth extraction schedule, there are a few simple tips you can do to deal with wisdom tooth pain until it’s time for your next dentist visit.

The name of this article is:

1. Gargle salt water

Gargling with warm salt water is one of the easiest and most effective ways to get rid of wisdom toothache. Simply dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water. Rinse your mouth for a few minutes, then repeat a few times a day if needed.

2. Mouthwash

Anti-bacterial mouthwash containing chlorhexidine can also help reduce pain due to gum inflammation.

3. Painkillers

Pain relieving tablets such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can temporarily relieve wisdom tooth pain. Talk to your dentist if the pain doesn’t go away. The dentist can prescribe antibiotics to help speed healing.

4. Ice compress

Place the ice pack on the cheek where the wisdom tooth is growing for 15-20 minutes. Repeat several times if necessary. Don’t use a hot compress.

5. Chew onions

Red onions have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. This is the reason why onions are believed to reduce inflammation as well as fight bacterial infections due to tooth impaction.

Before using this method, chop the onions until they are small enough. After that, chew the onion in the sore mouth for a few minutes until the pain starts to subside, then throw it away.

The juice from the onion will soak into the gums during the chewing process.

6. Cloves

Apart from being a cooking spice, cloves are also useful as a pain reliever drug in wisdom teeth.

This is evidenced by research published in Journal of Dentistry, that cloves have a sensation of numbness which can help in reducing pain in the teeth.

You can use cloves that are still whole or in the form of oil. If using whole cloves, all you have to do is place the cloves on top of the impacted tooth without having to chew it. As for clove oil, drop the oil several times on a cotton swab and place it on the sore wisdom tooth.

However, the use of cloves is not recommended for people with blood disorders and chronic diseases. This is because the eugenol compounds in clove oil can inhibit the blood clotting process.

For children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems, it is necessary to consult with a doctor before following this method. This consultation is necessary because some people may have allergies to cloves or other herbal ingredients.

7. Tea bags

The tea bags actually contain tannins which have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, this was stated in a study conducted by American Chemical Society in 2016.

In other words, tea bags are considered capable of helping reduce inflammation and fight bacterial infections in impacted teeth.

As much as possible, use chilled teabags that have been sitting in the refrigerator beforehand. Then place the tea bag on the affected tooth.

Remember, all the solutions above are only temporary reinforcements. If the problem continues, consult your doctor to find the most appropriate way to treat pain due to wisdom teeth.

Do you need wisdom teeth surgery?

Wisdom teeth that grow sideways can have a negative impact on oral health.

Although wisdom teeth that are not growing properly do not cause pain, it is better if the teeth in this sleeping position are still operated on so as not to cause problems and wisdom toothaches in the future.

Many dentists believe that it is better to remove wisdom teeth at a younger age before the roots and bones are fully formed so that recovery after surgery can take place more quickly. This is why some young adults remove their wisdom teeth before problems arise. Surgery can be the best way to treat impacted wisdom teeth.

If left untreated, the teeth that grow sideways can damage the adjacent teeth, then damage the jawbone and nerves. Sleeping teeth that only partially appear on the gums also allow bacteria to enter around the teeth and cause infection in the teeth.

This can cause pain, swelling, stiffness in the jaw, and other problems. The location of sleeping teeth that is difficult to reach also makes sleeping teeth difficult to clean, thus increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

If you wait longer to do sleep dental surgery it will cause bigger problems after surgery. Such as, heavy bleeding, cracked teeth, severe numbness and a slight loss of movement in the jaw.

This problem can last several days or it can be up to a lifetime. For that, you should immediately perform surgery if wisdom teeth grow imperfectly (sleeping teeth).