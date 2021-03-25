8 best home remedies (teas) for colds

Some home remedies such as echinacea tea with honey, lemon tea with garlic and ginger or green tea can help to improve cold symptoms such as sore throat, cough and stuffy or runny nose, as they are rich in antioxidants, anti -inflammatory and immunostimulants that strengthen the body’s natural defenses, fighting the cold.

In addition, drinking tea also ensures the hydration of the body, which is important to fight the virus, and helps to calm the throat and fluidize secretions, releasing phlegm.

Some options for home remedies for the cold are:

1. Echinacea tea with honey

Echinacea tea with honey is rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunostimulating substances, such as flavonoids, chicory and rosmarinic acids, which help to decrease the production of substances that can cause sore throat or body pain, in addition to strengthening the system immunological.

Honey also helps to lubricate the throat and reduce inflammation, relieving cough and phlegm. However, for people allergic to honey, propolis or pollen, honey should not be added to tea, and you can only prepare it with echinacea.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of echinacea root or leaves;

1 tablespoon of honey;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

To use the leaves of the echinacea, you must add them in a cup of boiling water and let it stand for 5 to 10 minutes. For the echinacea root, the root must be put to boil together with the water for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain, add honey and drink twice a day.

2. Lemon, garlic and ginger tea

Lemon, garlic and ginger tea have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties due to the allicin present in garlic, phenolic compounds such as ginger, ginger and zingerone, ginger, and lemon vitamin C, which help to combat the symptoms of cold as a sore throat and general malaise.

In addition, this tea helps to strengthen the immune system and shorten the duration of the cold.

Ingredients

3 garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half;

1/2 cup of lemon juice;

1 cm of ginger root or ½ teaspoon of powdered ginger;

3 cups of water;

Honey to sweeten (optional).

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the garlic. Remove from heat and add lemon juice, ginger and honey. Strain and serve next.

Ginger should not be consumed by people who use anticoagulants, which is why it should be removed from tea in such cases.

3. White willow bark tea

The white willow, known scientifically as Salix alba, has strong analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of salicin, which is a substance similar to the main ingredient in aspirin. Therefore, tea from the bark of this plant can be a good option to relieve cold symptoms such as sore throat, muscle pain and malaise.

Ingredients

2 teaspoon of white willow bark;

2 cups of water.

Preparation mode

Put the water to a boil and add the willow bark. Boil for 10 minutes, strain and drink up to 2 cups a day.

This tea should not be consumed by children, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who are allergic to aspirin or who are using anticoagulants. In addition, the use of white willow bark tea is not indicated for people with gastrointestinal problems, such as ulcers, gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux, colitis or diverticulitis.

4. Green tea

Some studies show that green tea, scientifically known as Camellia sinensis, has phenolic compounds in its composition, such as epigallocatechin, which has antioxidant properties, helping to reduce oxidative stress caused by free radicals in cells, which improves the action of the immune system, helping the body to fight infections such as the cold.

In addition, green tea improves your mood and gives you more energy, fighting fatigue and general malaise common to the cold.

Green tea can be used in the form of teas, infusions or natural extract, and should be used with medical advice as overuse can harm the liver.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of green tea leaves or 1 sachet of green tea;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the leaves or sachet of green tea to the cup with boiling water and let stand for 10 minutes. Strain or remove the sachet and then drink it. This tea can be consumed 3 to 4 times a day, or according to medical advice.

Green tea should not be consumed by children, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, by people who have insomnia, hyperthyroidism, gastritis or high blood pressure. In addition, because it contains caffeine in its composition, one should avoid drinking this tea at the end of the day or in an amount higher than recommended.

5. Mint tea

Mint tea is rich in menthol, an essential oil that helps to improve cold symptoms such as a runny or stuffy nose, headache and cough.

In addition, this tea has antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, which help the body fight the cold and recover faster.

Ingredients

6 chopped mint leaves;

150 mL of boiling water.

Preparation mode

In a cup add the water over the chopped mint leaves and let stand for 5 to 7 minutes. Strain, sweeten with honey if desired and drink 3 to 4 cups a day.

6. Star anise tea

Star anise tea helps to strengthen the immune system, reducing cold symptoms, as it is rich in phenolic compounds with antioxidant action that help free radicals that hinder the correct functioning of the immune system.

In addition, star anise has antiviral activity due to xiquímico acid, a natural substance that is used to fight the cold virus.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of star anise;

500 mL of boiling water;

Honey to sweeten (optional).

Preparation mode

Put the boiling water in a cup and add the anise. Cover, let cool, strain, sweeten with honey and then drink. Take this tea 3 times a day, as long as the symptoms of the cold remain.

7. Licorice tea

Licorice tea has glycyrrhizin, a substance with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial action, which helps fight cold symptoms such as malaise, body pain and a stuffy nose.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of licorice root;

1 cup of boiling water;

Honey to sweeten to taste.

Preparation mode

Add the licorice in the cup with boiling water, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Strain and sweeten with honey if desired. Drink this tea up to 2 times a day.

Licorice tea should not be consumed by pregnant or nursing women and by people with heart problems.

8. Alteia tea

Alteia tea, also known as white mallow or malvaísco, must be prepared using the root of the medicinal plant Althaea officinalis. This plant has an anti-inflammatory effect, being another excellent home remedy option to help fight the cold.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of alteia root;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the alteia root to the cup with boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 2 cups a day.