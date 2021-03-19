8 signs it’s time to rethink the relationship

Aggression, jealousy and constant competition are some of the signs that the relationship is not going well

In this article I have separated some points for reflection that concern the time to rethink a relationship. The eight points raised in this article are not the only ones to be analyzed for decision making, however, they are important points and that can help in the reflection.

Understanding the personal life history, the reasons for the union, what has changed and what can be done to improve are factors that must be taken into account in order to make a balanced decision, whether to maintain the relationship in a healthy way, separate. Better understand the signs to follow.

When ending a relationship

1. Assaults

Fights: it is normal to have divergence and different opinions. However, constant fights and disagreements are not part of a healthy relationship. Learning how to communicate ideas and wishes is a process of self-knowledge and communication training. Imposing limits in good manners, saying what you think, what is important and what you feel is part of building a good relationship.

Physical: being in a safe environment, of personal protection and physical integrity is more than necessary: ​​it is fundamental for the well-being of all. When problems are not solved in conversation, in negotiation, in speaking with balance and common sense, reaching the point of physical aggression, great care and alertness are needed. It’s not healthy!

2. Possessive behavior / excessive control

Relationships cannot be based on excessive control, constant vigilance, frequent doubts and uncertainties. A healthy relationship is based on respect for space and wills that go beyond the relationship. Understanding the other’s moment and needs without losing lightness and well-being is the key to a healthy relationship.

3. Competition

Living in constant dispute is negative and not very productive. To want to be better than the other, to feel superior and to cultivate a heavy and harmonious climate is not good for the human mind.

4. Jealousy

Respecting the agreements in the relationship is part of respecting the other and you, after all, if you are committed to something, it is essential to try to give an account of what you expect from you. Getting lost in fear, in the insecurity of betrayal, in doubt of the honesty of the other is a big problem. Talking, clarifying and giving feedback is part of good relationships.

5. Absence of future plans

It is nice to know that the relationship of the now can grow and continue. We must not only live with the mind focused on the future, we must also enjoy life with what we have in the now. The ideal is balance: to take advantage of the good times of the now in the company of those you love and also a look at maintaining and building the bond so that the goals “get married” and have synergy. After all, it is complicated for each one to make plans in isolation and without meeting values ​​and ideas.

6. Disinterest

We will not always have concentration and mindfulness for the other person in the relationship, but? Zero interest? it is also not justified. Cultivating the connection, the complicity, being willing to listen to what the person says, thinks and feels is part of good coexistence. When we are not curious about what we can receive, when we lose interest in sharing about us, it is a warning sign: is it something punctual or has it become a pattern in the relationship? People feel good, loved by the way they make contact with the partnership.

7. Constant implication

Everything about the other person is uncomfortable: reactions of contempt and constant complaints of behavior and attitude do not contribute to a stable relationship. Constant teasing should not be confused with exposing what you think, talking about feelings and even “complaining” and asking for changes. However, endless complaints do not build an affectionate relationship.

8. Lack of confidence

Doubting everything the other person says and does, always believing in a bad intention in the speech and in the actions generates an unprecedented uneasiness in the relationships. The accusations do not produce clarification.