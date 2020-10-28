8 yoga postures that facilitate weight loss

Yoga teacher and youtuber Pri Leite indicates the exercise sequences that can lead to weight loss

In addition to being a philosophy of life, yoga is a physical activity that contributes to the health and well-being of its practitioners. Among the many advantages of the method is the fact that it can help with weight loss, providing increased body flexibility, improved breathing and a balanced metabolism.

According to yoga teacher Priscilla Leite, owner of the Pri Leite Yoga channel on Youtube, it is not possible to establish how many calories, on average, a yoga class can eliminate from the body. However, there are eight postures that facilitate the weight loss process.

“Without a doubt, this varies according to the chosen modality. The yoga styles that burn the most calories are the most dynamic, such as Power, Vinyasa and Ashtanga”, says the expert. Check out the teacher’s suggestions to put into practice now:

8 yoga postures that lose weight

As Priscilla explains, what helps in weight loss with yoga is not the posture performed during exercise, but the sequences practiced. “The important thing is that the practice is complete, with enough time to warm up, accelerate the heart rate (cardio) and have appropriate relaxation to avoid injuries,” he says.

A sequence indicated by the teacher is as follows:

Camel stance

– Get on your knees on a place to practice yoga (it can be a mat or even a blanket). Make sure that your knees are separated and aligned with the width of your hips; Support yourself on the balls of your feet, so that the instep is elevated on the floor; Then, stretch your arms forward and throw the body back; hold the position for 10 or 15 seconds, keeping the abdomen contracted; do between 3 and 6 repetitions.

Forceps posture

-Sit on your mat, with your back straight and your legs stretched forward; Exhale and bend your body forward, touching your toes with your hands; Then, grab your toes and rest the front at the top calves or on the knees; hold the position for 10 seconds and rest; try to complete 8 or 10 repetitions.

Snake posture

-Lay on your stomach on a mat and lean on your abdomen with your legs stretched; Place your palms on the side of your chest and lift your upper body; Bend back as far as you can and look up ; Hold for 10 seconds and then relax; Do between 5 and 8 repetitions.

Bow posture

– Support yourself on a mat with your abdomen and bend your legs backwards; Lift your legs to form an arc; Lift your upper body and keep your gaze forward; Then, extend your arms back and grab your arms. feet with hands; inhale and exhale deeply and hold for at least 10 seconds; rest and do 5 repetitions.

Warrior 2 Stance

-On the floor, in a straight position, spread your legs; Rotate your right leg to the right side and keep your left leg forward, forming a 90 degree angle; Contract your abdomen and stretch your arms, hands and fingers at the height of your legs. shoulders, keeping your arms aligned; keep your gaze on your right hand and your chin parallel to the floor; let your breath flow naturally and watch your body; do between 10 and 12 repetitions.

The teacher also indicates positions that involve twists to lose weight, because they help in the intestinal flow and increase the feeling of well-being. “These postures are excellent when incorporated into a ‘flow’ at the end of the class along with relaxation,” he says.

Some examples recommended by the instructor are:

Twist on the crescent

-In a four-support posture, bring your hips up and back in the Dog’s posture; inhale and bring your right leg up and back, exhale and bring your knee towards your nose and step your front foot between your Inhale and get up, placing your hands on your hips, let go of your shoulders and bring your hands in namaste in front of your chest; Breathe and, in inhalation, gently flex your body forward. On exhalation, take your left elbow off your right knee; then do the same on the other side.

Twisted half moon

– Standing on the mat, spread your legs the same distance from your arms and rotate your right toes 90 degrees; tilt your body sideways and support your hand on your ankle or on the ground (triangle posture); transfer your body weight to the right leg and raise the left leg 90 degrees; if you prefer, you can place both hands on the heart; repeat the posture on the other side.

Twist in chair posture

-Start standing up. Then flex your knees, push your hips down and back, as if you are sitting in a chair, and raise your arms up until they are at the sides of your face; look forward and make sure you can see the toes. If you can’t, sit further back until you can; Lower your shoulders, away from your ears, and look slightly upward; Breathe deeply at least three times in this position.

Yoga relieves anxiety

Those looking for weight loss know that this is not such a simple task and depends on multiple factors. Thus, according to Priscilla, yoga comes in as an ally because it also contributes to the relief of anxiety, which often influences weight gain.

“Far beyond caloric burning, the practice of yoga helps to balance the nervous system, providing calm and well-being, and also encourages healthy habits. Therefore, in addition to the calories burned on the carpet, the student takes discipline, calm and focus with him for life “, he adds.

The teacher, however, recalls that it is always advisable to seek a nutritionist – as well as other health professionals – to have a targeted follow-up to obtain weight loss.