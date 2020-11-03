Acne on the Body: Chest, Back, and Stomach

Definition

What is acne on the body?

Acne is a common skin problem for everyone. Not only on the face, acne can also appear on the body, including the chest, back, neck, and stomach. However, this is more likely to happen to men than to women.

This condition is sometimes not realized because it is not easily seen. Even so, acne on the body, especially on the back, causes the same pain. Therefore, this non-contagious skin disease also requires immediate treatment.

Signs and symptoms

What are the signs and symptoms of acne on the body?

Basically, the signs and symptoms of acne on the body are similar to acne in other areas, including the following.

Whiteheads (whiteheads)

Acne is formed from clogged pores due to excess oil (sebum), bacteria, and dead skin cells. Whiteheads usually look like small white bumps.

Blackheads (blackheads)

Blackheads are small, black bumps on the skin that occur as a result of clogged hair follicles. Unlike whiteheads, blackheads do not cause pain or redness on the skin.

Papules

Papules are pimples or solid bumps under the skin that are painful. Usually, the skin around the bulge will look swollen and red. However, there was no point of pus on the surface of the bump.

Nodules

Nodules are acne lesions that grow under the surface of the skin. If left untreated, these lesions will harden and form a large, painful lump.

Pustules

Unlike papules, pustules are pimples that contain pus in them. If you feel pimples on your body or back that are filled with pus, consult a doctor immediately.

Stone acne

Compared to other types of acne, cystic acne has a lump that is bigger, harder, looks red, and feels more painful. This condition, also called cystic acne, is filled with pus, which when bursting can irritate your skin.

If there are symptoms that are not mentioned and you are worried about your skin condition, immediately consult a doctor.

When should I see a doctor?

Generally, acne on the body, including the neck and back will go away by itself if you do the treatment regularly. However, consulting a doctor can also be done if the pimples that grow on your body have the following characteristics.

Causes uncomfortable pain.

Passing blood or pus.

Feels like it has a hard lump and is located under the skin.

Not getting better after six weeks of treatment.

It comes back after recovering for a while.

Cause

What causes acne on the body?

There are many factors that cause acne to appear on the body. However, the main trigger for acne wherever it grows are clogged pores of the skin, especially on the back, chest and neck.

Just like other parts of the body, the body also has pores and contains sebaceous (oil) glands. If the sebaceous glands are overactive, they produce too much oil. As a result, the follicles in the pore can become clogged.

Meanwhile, the body’s skin layer will continuously produce dead skin cells to be replaced with new ones.

When oil and dead skin cells get trapped in a pore, a blockage can occur which can develop into blackheads. As a result, unchecked pore clogging and exacerbated by sweat and dust can lead to infection due to acne-causing bacteria.

Here are some habits that can trigger and aggravate acne on the body, including the back, neck and chest.

Skin rubbing against clothes

One of the main causes of acne on the back and other areas of the body is irritation caused by friction from objects such as clothes and backpacks to the skin. Acne that is caused by skin irritation is called acne mechanica.

For example, tight clothing makes it difficult for the skin to breathe and produces more sweat. Sweat mixed with natural oils released by the body creates a layer on the skin. As a result, the pores get clogged which causes whiteheads and pimples.

Using jewelry

Just like clothes, jewelry can trigger acne, especially on the neck. The reason is, jewelry that is in direct contact with the neck can irritate the skin which causes acne in some people.

Dirty and sweaty areas of the body

Those of you who have long hair and like to exercise may need to be careful. The reason is, the acne that appears on the back and neck occurs due to the area being dirty and sweating, especially after exercising.

Direct friction between dirty hair or clothing made of coarse material (polyester and rayon) and soiled with the skin of the neck also causes inflammation. As a result, pimples appear on the parts of the body affected by the dirt.

Medicine and medication

How to get rid of pimples on the body and back?

It’s not as easy as on the face, how to get rid of acne on the body, back, and neck is quite difficult. The reason is, acne in these areas is not easy to see. In fact, acne in this area is also widespread on the body.

Here are some ways you can treat acne on the body, including the back, neck and chest.

Acne medication

Reporting from American Academy of Dermatology, various over-the-counter acne medications can help get rid of acne on the body. Anything?

Benzoyl peroxide to kill acne-causing bacteria and help reduce its severity.

Oral antibiotics for severe acne.

Retinol.

Prescription drugs, such as tetracyclines and doxycycline.

Take medication containing isotretinoin.

For this acne treatment to work, you need to apply anti-acne cream or ointment, including on your back. You may have difficulty applying it on your back.

Get help from other people or use a mirror so that the area affected by the acne can be smeared with cream.

Home remedies

What are the natural ways to deal with acne on the body?

Apart from getting treatment from a doctor, getting rid of acne on the body can be done with home remedies. However, keep in mind that this method is usually used on mild to moderate acne.

Use a special acne soap

Bodies with acne prone skin need to be cared for and kept clean. Therefore, you need to clean your skin, including the neck and back area, properly while bathing.

For those of you who have mild acne it may work just with plain soap. If it doesn’t have any effect, try a special acne soap containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

Both of these ingredients are believed to control excess oil products, so that the growth of acne on the back and other areas of the body is reduced.

Try to choose a soap that contains a low dose of salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. The reason is, high doses without a doctor’s prescription can irritate and aggravate skin conditions.

Avoid tight clothes

Apart from using a special acne soap, how to get rid of acne on the body and back can also be done by using loose clothing. This is because tight clothing can actually trap dirt and sweat.

When this happens, both of them will enter the pores during activity and make them clogged. In addition to triggering new breakouts, tight clothing can make existing acne worse.

Don’t squeeze pimples

One bad habit that can make your acne worse is picking pimples. This habit actually causes the inflammation to get worse and leaves acne scars. Therefore, avoid this habit so that your acne prone skin heals quickly.

Use natural ingredients

Unlike the acne medications sold at pharmacies or doctors, the ingredients of the natural ingredients below can treat acne naturally.

Honey is used as an external treatment against antibiotic-resistant infections.

Turmeric because it contains antibacterial and can balance the pH of the skin.

Aloe vera is suitable for sensitive skin because it reduces inflammation and is antioxidant.

Lemon with vitamin C can remove dead skin cells.

Green tea because it contains catechins that can help fight acne-causing bacteria.

The five natural ingredients for treating acne on the body above can be applied or routinely drunk according to the rules of use.

Can this condition be prevented?

The term prevention is better than cure also applies when you successfully get rid of acne on the body and back. Actually, preventing acne on the body, especially on the back and neck can be done with some of these healthy habits.

Shower immediately after exercising or sweating.

Avoid tight clothing when exercising.

Exfoliate, both back and all areas of the body.

Use oil-free products, such as non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic.

Reducing backpack usage.

Routinely replace dirty sheets and clothes.

Basically, good and painstaking skin care will make acne reluctant to appear, both on your back and other areas of your skin. If you have further questions, contact your doctor to get the right solution.