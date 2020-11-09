Always sleepy during the day? Maybe You Have Hypersomnia

Even if you get enough sleep each night, you’re always sleepy during the day. Alert, it could be a symptom of hypersomnia. What disease is this?

What is hypersomnia?

Hypersomnia is a condition that causes a person to be too sleepy during the day or spend too long sleeping. Individuals with hypersomnia can fall asleep at any time, even when they are doing activities that require concentration, such as while working or driving a vehicle.

The main impact of hypersomnia is disruption in activities, as well as a significant decrease in cognitive function due to drowsiness.

What causes hypersomnia?

Hypersomnia can occur by itself or is known as primary hypersomnia, where there are no other factors that cause excessive drowsiness. Meanwhile, hypersomnia caused by certain health conditions is known as secondary hypersomnia.

Primary hypersomnia is caused by the function of the central nervous system in regulating the time to wake up and fall asleep. The main symptom of primary hypersomnia is feeling drowsy during the day even though you have had enough sleep at night. Meanwhile, secondary hypersomnia is more likely to be caused by feeling tired due to lack of sleep, experiencing sleep disturbances, a history of chronic illness, consumption of alcohol and certain drugs.

The incidence of primary hypersomnia tends to be rarer than secondary hypersomnia. Drowsiness without cause can be caused due to environmental or hereditary factors, but it does not rule out that it is caused by rare genetic diseases such as myotonic dystrophy, Prader-Willi syndrome, and Norrie disease.

Factors that put you at risk for hypersomnia

When compared to women, men are more likely to experience hypersomnia, this condition is also more likely if you:

Experiencing various sleep disorders, especially sleep apnea

Experiencing more weight

Regular smoking and alcohol consumption

Using narcotic drugs

Using sedatives and antihistamines

Lack of sleep.

Hereditary factors, there are relatives or families who tend to hypersomnia

Experience restless leg syndrome

Have depression

Have epilepsy

History of multiple sclerosis

Have kidney disease

History of injury to the nervous system, especially head trauma

History of hypothyroid disease

How to diagnose hypersomnia?

Symptoms of hypersomnia are common, with the American Sleep Association estimating 40% of the population experiencing excessive drowsiness. However, to detect primary hypersomnia requires several types of tests and instruments such as:

Physical test to check for alertness

Assessment of drowsiness by using Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Assessment of the type of sleep experienced during the day with multiple sleep latency test

Use of a polysomnogram to monitor brain activity, eye movements, heart rate, oxygen levels and breathing while sleeping

Monitoring the time you wake up and fall asleep to determine sleep patterns.

What are the symptoms of hypersomnia other than daytime sleepiness?

Hypersomnia can also be identified by feeling drowsy, and some of the side effects of hypersomnia include:

Feeling limp

Emotional disturbance or irritability

Anxiety disorders

Loss of appetite

Difficulty thinking or speaking

Foggy thoughts

Trouble remembering simple things

Restless or unable to stay still.

Conditions related to hypersomnia

Primary hypersomnia has symptoms very similar to sleep attacks or narcolepsy. However, they are two different conditions. In addition, hypersomnia does not show sudden sleep symptoms as occurs in narcolepsy sufferers.

Hypersomnia may also be related to central nervous system disorders that tend to be difficult to recognize, such as brain tumors, disorders of the hypothalamus and brainstem. In addition, diseases that occur in old age such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s also have symptoms of excessive drowsiness.

How to deal with hypersomnia?

Hypersomnia can be overcome based on the cause of hypersomnia. Secondary hypersomnia is treated by eliminating the condition or disease that causes hypersomnia. The use of stimulant drugs is also used to reduce drowsiness and help to stay awake.

Lifestyle changes are important in the coping process, one of which is by establishing a regular sleep schedule. Apply pattern sleep hygiene by avoiding activities that can reduce the quality of your sleep when it comes to bedtime. And create a comfortable and safe bedroom for sleeping, such as using pillows and keeping sources of distraction away.

Individuals experiencing hypersomnia are also advised to quit smoking and alcohol consumption and consume a balanced diet to maintain metabolism and energy levels. Most of the hypersomnia conditions can be overcome with lifestyle changes. If this does not work, it is recommended to consume certain drugs.