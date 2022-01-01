Anechoic Cyst: what is it, main types and when to worry

An anechoic cyst is a type of cyst whose content is not very dense, and therefore appears black on ultrasound. It is usually liquid or, in the case of lung cysts, gas. Cysts can appear anywhere in the body and often cause no symptoms, and are only discovered during routine examinations.

When analyzing cysts, it is important to understand whether they are simple or complex cysts. A simple cyst, in addition to being formed only by fluid, has a well-defined wall and is considered benign. Unlike the simple, the complex cyst has its irregular walls, and is formed by other walls within the cyst itself, creating separate spaces. Furthermore, the complex cyst may also contain other types of solid material or a mixture of solid and liquid materials. These cysts are of more concern and therefore the problem with a simple or anechoic cyst is when it becomes more complex.

Types of anechoic cysts

There are many types of cysts, such as ovarian, breast, kidney, liver or thyroid cysts. Thus, on ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis cysts can be seen in the kidneys and liver, on gynecological ultrasound one can see cysts in the ovaries and on breast ultrasound cysts can also be seen, as well as on thyroid ultrasound.

In all, it is always important to have a medical evaluation, which will be able to identify the presence of symptoms, monitor whether or not the cyst grows or whether other characteristics that may raise more serious suspicions are present.

1. Anechoic cyst in the ovary

Ovarian cysts most often do not indicate any problems, as they are needed to develop eggs throughout the menstrual cycle, and are simple, anechoic cysts with only a thin outer wall and fluid content.

When they grow up, it is usually due to hormonal changes during a woman’s period, during pregnancy, or due to the use of hormonal medications such as the pill. A cyst on the ovary alone does not mean a pregnancy, but a pregnancy can cause cysts due to hormonal changes. Generally, these cysts are benign and spontaneously disappear within a few months, and it is only recommended to follow up with the doctor.

However, if the cysts do not disappear, surgery to remove the cyst is an option and is usually indicated when the cyst grows a lot, causing symptoms such as pelvic pain, menstrual changes or difficulty in getting pregnant, cases in which there is sometimes the so-called polycystic ovary syndrome and that have to be treated. Check out more about how to identify and treat ovarian cysts.

2. Anechoic cyst in the breast

Anechoic cysts in the breast are common, and occur due to the accumulation of fluid in the mammary gland, probably due to hormonal changes during the cycle, and are usually benign. For this reason, they often appear in women of reproductive age, that is, from 15 to 50 years of age, and may also occur after menopause, in women undergoing hormonal therapy.

As most breast cysts are simple and therefore benign, they can only be monitored by a doctor, not requiring any treatment. But when they grow too large, causing pain or discomfort, they may have to be drained to alleviate symptoms.

Sometimes, breast cysts can become more complex and therefore have a greater risk of being cancer. In these cases, they must be punctured by the physician for a better assessment of their content, in order to understand the diagnosis and act accordingly. The ideal is for the person to know their breast nodules well, performing the breast self-examination as a routine and if they feel they are harder, less elastic, less mobile, that they have grown, or that they have other symptoms, consult the gynecologist or breast cancer specialist. Understand when a breast cyst can become cancer.

3. Anechoic cyst in the kidney

Kidney cysts are most often simple, anechoic, with thin, smooth walls and fluid content, and are therefore benign. These cysts are common, do not present symptoms and, normally, do not cause any concern, do not need specific treatment and only follow-up by a doctor is indicated.

Sometimes these cysts can become infected, bleed or become very large and then cause symptoms such as pain in the back between the ribs and in the pelvis or abdomen, as well as fever or blood in the urine. In these cases, treatment is necessary and the doctor must be consulted quickly for the treatment to be carried out and thus avoid loss of kidney function.

Other times, cysts can be associated with more serious disorders like polycystic kidney disease with loss of kidney function or even cancer. This type of cyst is not the same as the simple ones, being more complex, with thicker and irregular walls and thicker content as well, and should be evaluated by a doctor, in order to carry out more tests and better diagnose them. Learn more about identifying a kidney cyst and the signs of concern.

4. Anechoic cyst in the liver

Liver cysts that are simple and anechoic, are benign, and are often found accidentally on a routine examination such as an abdominal ultrasound. They can be congenital, being born with the person, or acquired throughout life due to a blow, inflammation or infection by tapeworms, for example.

Usually, this type of cyst does not cause symptoms and also regresses on its own, and the doctor usually recommends just monitoring its development. If they grow too large, they can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain or heaviness in the abdomen and may need treatment. When it becomes complex, the person will need to be evaluated by a doctor to assess the risk of cancer.

Understand when a liver cyst is dangerous.

5. Anechoic cyst in the thyroid

Thyroid cysts, most of the time, are not serious or cause symptoms, so much so that the person may not even realize they have them and, therefore, they are only discovered accidentally in routine exams. Thus, it is common that it is only advised to watch the cyst and assess whether it grows or changes its characteristics.

However, there are also thyroid cysts that grow so large that they become visible and palpable or make it difficult to swallow or even breathe. In some cases, not only do they grow, but they can also produce more hormones than normal, causing symptoms of hyperthyroidism such as weight loss, increased sweating, tremor, nervousness or an increased heart rate. In these cases, a doctor’s evaluation and treatment is necessary, which depends on the type of cyst.

Thyroid cancer appears in only a small percentage of cases, especially when there is a history of thyroid cancer or any other endocrine cancer in the family or when there has been extensive radiation exposure in the past. A large, hard cyst that causes pain or discomfort is always more of a concern than a small, mobile cyst that only contains fluid and therefore it is advisable to consult an endocrinologist for a proper evaluation. Learn how to identify and treat cysts and other types of thyroid nodules.

Other types of anechoic cysts

Simple anechoic cysts can appear anywhere in the body and in all tissues, from the brain to bone and skin. In most cases, while they are small, they rarely cause any symptoms and usually disappear on their own, and the doctor just follows the case, without making any specific treatment.

However, when the anechoic cyst grows and pushes other structures in the body, or when it suffers complications, they can lead to symptoms and, then, need to be evaluated and treated.

When the cyst can be severe

Most of the time, the anechoic cyst does not cause problems, and the most common is that it remains the same or decreases in size over time, and it can disappear on its own. In others, it can grow or become a complex cyst.

It is important to have a medical follow-up to assess whether the cyst is growing a lot or has changed its characteristics, becoming a complex cyst, which makes the situation more serious. However, there is no rule for knowing whether or not the cyst will become complicated, as its characteristics vary due to several factors such as its cause, size, location and growth rate.

Therefore, it is always necessary to talk to the doctor, who will be able to assess not only the ultrasound result, but also observe the symptoms, physical examination and the person’s risks, and then indicate the best treatment, whether this is only monitoring or performing a surgery, for example.