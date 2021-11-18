Autism: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Autism, scientifically known as Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a disorder in the child’s neurological development that causes changes in communication, difficulty or absence of social interaction and changes in behavior, being generally identified between 12 and 24 months of age.

People with autism may have some specific characteristics, such as maintaining little eye contact, having difficulty speaking or expressing ideas and feelings, and being uncomfortable around other people, in addition to being able to exhibit repetitive behaviors, such as sitting for a long time and rocking the body to back and forth, for example.

It is important to emphasize that autism is not a disease, but a different way of expressing and reacting, which, despite having no cure, does not worsen with advancing age. However, the sooner the diagnosis is made and treatment is started, the better the person’s quality of life and autonomy will be.

Main signs and symptoms

Some of the main signs and symptoms that characterize autism include:

Difficulty in social interaction , maintaining little eye contact, facial expression or gestures, having difficulty making friends, and expressing ideas and emotions;

In addition, people with autism may also have difficulty sleeping and experience frequent nervousness or restlessness. These signs can be so mild that they sometimes go unnoticed, but they can also be moderate to severe, interfering with behavior and communication. View an online test to identify the main symptoms of autism.

Despite the challenges, people with autism can also have many qualities, such as being able to remember details and events for a long time, being easy to learn to read and having good skills with music, numbers and art, for example.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of autism in children and adolescents must be made by a multidisciplinary team, which may include a pediatrician, psychologist, psychiatrist, speech therapist and neuropsychologist, and is usually done through observation of the child, information about the age of the parents, pregnancy and childbirth , and performing some diagnostic tests, such as blood tests and hearing tests.

In adults, the diagnosis can be a little more difficult, as the symptoms of autism are similar to other disorders, such as anxiety or attention deficit disorder. Therefore, when noticing signs and symptoms, such as difficulty in social interaction and communication or repetitive behaviors, it is advisable to go through an appointment with a neuropsychologist or psychiatrist, so that an adequate assessment can be carried out.

Autism can often be mild and confused with shyness, lack of attention or “oddity”. Therefore, in case of doubt, it is recommended to consult a doctor to carry out an evaluation and indicate the most appropriate treatment.

what causes autism

The causes of autism are not fully known, however, more recent studies suggest that genetic, hereditary and environmental factors are the main factors related to the development of the disorder.

Some of the possible causes of autism include:

Hereditary cause: people with siblings with the syndrome have a higher risk of developing autism;

Other environmental factors that may be related to the development of autism include exposure, during pregnancy, to toxic compounds, such as insecticides with DDT, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), lead and inorganic mercury, for example.

How is the treatment done

Although autism is not curable, treatment, when performed correctly, can help to improve the person’s quality of life, communication skills and autonomy.

The treatment of autism should only be done with the supervision of a doctor and varies according to individual needs, and may include:

Use of medications and supplements, such as risperidone, aripiprazole, melatonin, probiotics and omega 3;

In addition, it is also advised to maintain a balanced diet, which can help improve sleep, reduce irritability and improve appetite. See an example diet for autism.