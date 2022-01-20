Bicornuate uterus: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

The bicornuate uterus is a congenital alteration, in which the uterus has a different shape than normal, due to the presence of a membrane that divides the uterus in half. This division can happen partially, leaving it with a “Y” shape, or completely, separating the uterus into two parts.

In most cases, this change does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being identified only through imaging tests such as ultrasound, for example.

Women who have a bicornuate uterus also do not usually have difficulty getting pregnant, however they are more likely to have a miscarriage or the baby to be born prematurely. Thus, it is important that pregnant women with a bichronous uterus make regular consultations with the obstetrician, so that any changes are identified early, preventing complications.

main symptoms

The bicornuate uterus most often does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, and is often discovered only during routine imaging tests in adulthood.

On the other hand, some women may have some symptoms, the main ones being:

Discomfort during ovulation;

Abdominal pain;

Pain during intercourse;

Irregular menstruation.

Many women with a bicornuate uterus have a normal sex life and also have uncomplicated pregnancies and deliveries, yet there is an increased risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

Can a bicornuate uterus get pregnant?

Generally, the bicornuate uterus does not affect a woman’s fertility, although it can, in some cases, increase the risk of miscarriage or premature birth, mainly due to the reduced size of the uterus or the occurrence of irregular uterine contractions.

In addition, several studies show that women with a bicornuate uterus are 4 times more likely to have a baby with malformations and that is why it is very important to have regular exams during pregnancy to identify any unusual signs. These pregnancies are usually treated as high-risk pregnancies and it is very likely that the delivery will be performed by cesarean section.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of bicornuate uterus is made through imaging tests, the main ones being:

ultrasound , in which images are captured using a device that can be placed against the abdominal region or inserted into the vagina;

, in which images are captured using a device that can be placed against the abdominal region or inserted into the vagina; MRI , which is a painless procedure that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create cross-sectional images of the inside of the body;

, which is a painless procedure that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create cross-sectional images of the inside of the body; Hysterosalpingography, which is a gynecological exam in which a dye is injected into the uterus and as the dye moves through the reproductive organs, X-rays are taken to determine the shape and size of the uterus.

Usually, before resorting to these tests, the doctor performs a pelvic exam, which consists of a visual and physical examination of the woman’s reproductive organs.

What causes bicornuate uterus

Bichronous uterus is a congenital condition, which means that it is present from birth, even if it is only identified most of the time, in adulthood. This change also happens during pregnancy when the structures that give rise to the uterus (Müller’s ducts) do not develop normally.

Although it is an uncommon alteration, it tends to be more frequent in women from the same family, as it seems to be related to some genetic factor.

How should the treatment be?

Treatment for bicornuate uterus is usually not necessary, because most cases do not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms.

However, if symptoms occur that cause a lot of discomfort, or if a woman is unable to become pregnant or maintain a pregnancy due to this condition, the gynecologist may recommend surgery to correct the change.