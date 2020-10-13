Black lines appear on the stomach when pregnant, what does it mean?

Do you experience black lines on your stomach during pregnancy? Although not all women may have this line during pregnancy, black lines on the stomach often appear during pregnancy. This dark line usually appears vertically in the middle of your stomach when your stomach has started to enlarge. What does this black line mean and why does it appear?

Black line on the belly when pregnant, what is it?

The black line on the belly during pregnancy is the meeting point of the connective tissue of the abdominal muscles. In fact, this line may have been in your stomach before becoming pregnant. However, this line is lighter or paler in color resembling your skin or is called the linea alba so you don’t find it. And, then this line turns darker during pregnancy and is called the linea nigra.

The linea nigra (black line on the belly when pregnant) usually runs across your belly from around your belly button to your pubic bone. Also, has a width of about 0.6-1.3 cm. This black line usually starts to appear when your pregnancy is big, around 5 months of gestation or maybe earlier.

Why did it appear?

Not all pregnant women have a linea nigra on their stomach, especially if the mother’s skin is very white and pale. However, not having a linea nigra doesn’t mean that something is wrong with your body. Whether or not there is a linea nigra that appears is not a problem for pregnant women. It’s just about how your body responds to certain hormonal changes during pregnancy.

Linea nigra appears due to hormonal changes in the body of pregnant women. The increase in the hormones estrogen and progesterone is the main factor causing the appearance of this black line. These hormones stimulate melanocytes to produce melanin, the color pigment that darkens skin. Not only that, this hormone is also responsible for the discoloration around the nipple (areola) which becomes darker.

During the second trimester of pregnancy, the body produces more pregnancy hormones, so the production of melanin or the pigment that changes skin color also becomes more. This makes the linea alba you already have darker and appears as the linea nigra.

Pregnant women who have darker skin color may have linea nigra with a more prominent color than pregnant women who have lighter colored skin. However, you don’t have to worry about the appearance of the linea nigra as it will then disappear on its own after you have delivered your baby.

Can the linea nigra predict the sex of the baby?

Many people think that the black line that appears on the belly during pregnancy can predict the gender of the baby that will be born. He said that if the line runs from the pubic bone to the navel, then your baby is a girl. And, if the line runs to the bottom of the ribs, then you will have a son. It is also said that if the linea nigra appears then your baby is a boy.

However, this is all just myth which you don’t need to believe. The presence of a linea nigra in your stomach does not necessarily indicate the gender of the baby you are carrying. You have the same opportunity to have a baby girl or boy in each pregnancy.