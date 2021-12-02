Bleeding ear (torragia): 5 common causes and what to do

Bleeding in the ear can be caused by certain factors, such as a ruptured eardrum, ear infection, barotrauma, head injury or the presence of an object that has become trapped in the ear, for example.

The ideal in these cases is to go to the doctor straight away to make the diagnosis and the proper treatment, in order to avoid possible complications.

1. Eardrum perforation

Eardrum perforation can cause symptoms such as bleeding in the ear, pain and discomfort at the site, hearing loss, tinnitus and dizziness which may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting. Know what can cause eardrum perforation.

What to do: Generally, the eardrum perforations regenerate after a few weeks, however, during this period, the ear should be protected with a cotton or a suitable tampon, when it is in contact with water. The doctor may also recommend the use of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

2. Otitis media

Otitis media is an inflammation of the ear, which usually results from an infection and can cause symptoms such as pressure or pain in the area, fever, balance problems, and fluid discharge. Learn how to identify an otitis media.

What to do: the treatment depends on the causative agent of the otitis, but it is usually done with analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs and, when necessary, the doctor can also prescribe an antibiotic.

3. Barotrauma

Ear barotrauma is characterized by a large pressure difference between the outer region of the ear canal and the inner region, which can happen when there are sudden changes in altitude, which can cause damage to the eardrum.

What to do: Generally, the treatment consists of the administration of analgesics and, in more severe cases, it may be necessary to resort to surgical correction.

4. Object stuck in ear

Bleeding from objects that get stuck in the ear usually occurs in children and can be dangerous if not detected early enough.

What to do: you should always avoid leaving small objects within the reach of children. If any object gets stuck in the ear, the ideal is to go immediately to the otolaryngologist, so that this object can be removed with the proper utensils.

5. Head Injury

In some cases, a head injury from a fall, accident, or blow can lead to blood in the ear, which can be a sign of bleeding around the brain.

What to do: in these cases, one must immediately go to the medical emergency room and carry out diagnostic tests, in order to prevent serious damage to the brain.