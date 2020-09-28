Can pregnant drive?

Experts clarify doubts about pregnant women behind the wheel and what precautions to take

Pregnancy brings with it many doubts and fears. When it comes to steering and driving, the questions are not left behind, especially with advancing gestational period and the belly becoming more and more prominent.

See what the experts have to say about the care of the pregnant woman behind the wheel and what recommendations and best practices to have when driving.

Can you drive during pregnancy?

Although there is no law prohibiting pregnant women from driving, there are some considerations that are important and indispensable when it comes to maintaining the safety of the pregnant woman and the baby.

Obstetrician Alberto d’Áuria, from Maternidade Pro Matre Paulista, warns of a type of accident that recurs during the gestational period, caused by the decreased reflexes, which is the collision of the car with the rear of the front car.

“The pregnant woman’s brain is completely soaked with water due to the amount of progesterone that she makes. And the water-soaked brain reduces the speed of response of reflexes,” says the doctor.

The pregnant woman can also feel a lot of discomfort at the wheel, especially in the last trimester of pregnancy, because of the already protruding abdomen.

When not to drive if you are pregnant

Driving in very long trips during pregnancy is also not recommended. This is because the ideal is for the pregnant woman to get up at least every thirty minutes to be able to move her upper limbs and circulate blood.

In such cases, it is best to choose not to drive.

Alberto d’Áuria explains that, in addition to reducing reflexes, pregnant women also have greater difficulty in absorbing sound information, which can lead to confusion among pregnant women. So it is important that, while driving the vehicle, the pregnant woman avoid noise distractions while drivingsuch as radio, music and other noise.

Another recommendation is that the closer to delivery, from the last quarter or eighth month, the pregnant woman will always be a passenger, preferably in the rear seats.

Huntington Medicina Reproductive obstetrician and human reproduction specialist, Bruna Cavalcante, still warns of the dangers for pregnant women when they feel unwell at the wheel, highlighting the risks of fainting while driving the vehicle and the possibility of causing a serious accident for her and other people. Pregnant women with a tendency to low blood pressure should avoid driving.

“If the pregnant woman, regardless of the period of pregnancy, is feeling bad, with nausea, dizziness and malaise, she obviously cannot drive”, concludes the obstetrician.

Care of the pregnant woman behind the wheel

Maintain attention to the position of the seat, keeping it away from the steering wheel and the airbag deployment

Leave the steering wheel closer to the chest than to the abdominal area

Properly use the three-point seat belt

Avoid very long journeys (as it is necessary for the pregnant woman to move her lower limbs from time to time)

Avoid sound distractions during driving, such as radio, music and other noises

Care during pregnancy

Can a pregnant woman wear a seat belt?

Are airbags dangerous during pregnancy?

Can a pregnant woman use her cell phone at will?