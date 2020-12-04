Home Health Health Can pregnant make regime?
Can pregnant make regime?

It is common to feel more hungry during pregnancy, as the body is expending energy on the baby’s development

Weight gain during pregnancy is very common, after all, many factors contribute to this increase, such as: the baby that grows inside the uterus, the placenta and the amniotic fluid that develop to welcome the fetus and even the blood volume in the organism that increases to meet the needs of the pregnant woman.

The extra numbers on the scale are considered normal by doctors, especially after the first three months, since the female body undergoes several changes throughout pregnancy. In this process, the increase in body fat in women is noticed, mainly in the region of the breasts, abdomen, hips and thighs.

To find out if the pregnant woman gained adequate weight in this period, an account is made that considers the person’s weight and height, known as BMI (Body Mass Index) calculation. In addition, prenatal care performed correctly and frequent medical monitoring can indicate whether weight gain is healthy or not.

However, some women uncomfortable with the extra pounds in pregnancy can take some actions in order to lose weight, changing their diet and even some daily habits. But will pregnant can do regime? See what the experts say:

The pregnant woman may feel hungry quite often. According to nutritionist Kenia Lovizon, a specialist at the Huntington Group, this constant appetite occurs because the body demands more energy than usual, for the formation of the baby and maintenance of all physiological processes during pregnancy.

Because of this, monitoring with an obstetrician and nutritionist is essential so that, together, they can identify possible eating problems. If they notice that the pregnant woman’s weight gain is outside the curve of what they expect, and possibly causing some health problem, a regimen may be indicated.

“The regime is nothing more than the removal of products, ingredients and forms of food preparation that are inflammatory, cancerous and highly toxic”, explains the expert.

Weight gain in pregnancy

According to nutritionist Kenia Lovizon, in the prenatal period, the obstetrician and nutritionist will do the weighings and clinical examinations to schedule the pregnancy month by month, quarter by quarter. In this way, they are able to properly control the pregnant woman’s weight curve and align with the best diet.

Excessive weight gain during pregnancy can favor the onset of diseases such as gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, intestinal infection, urinary tract infection, dysbiosis, autoimmune diseases. The organism and body vary among pregnant women and, therefore, it is important to understand the clinical picture of each one to assess their particularities.

