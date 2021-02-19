Check out home treatments that help relieve symptoms of cough and nasal congestion during pregnancy

During pregnancy it is common to have a drop in immunity, because, in addition to being a period in which several changes are happening, it is also a time when the woman’s body is “accepting” the father’s genetic material.

Because of this, the pregnant woman tends to get the flu more easily, presenting coughing and nasal congestion. Many of them look for medications to relieve these symptoms, such as Vick Vaporub, indicated in case of colds and flu.

However, administering medications without medical advice is not a good idea, especially in pregnancy – a phase in which medical monitoring is essential. See what should be done in cases like this.

Can pregnant use Vick?

The brand of medicines Vick contains ointments, pastilles, syrup, teas and other products indicated to relieve cough, nasal congestion and the malaise that arises due to colds and flu. None of these drugs are indicated during pregnancy without medical consultation. There needs to be an analysis for the symptoms to be investigated and then the best treatment is recommended.

In addition, Vick Vaporub is not recommended for nursing mothers. According to gynecologist and obstetrician Ana Luiza Nunes, this medication is not indicated because of the proximity to the application site (pectoral), reflux of apnea may occur in the child during the breastfeeding period.

Flu and cold in pregnancy: what to do?

When the pregnant woman’s nose is blocked, the nasal decongestant should only be used with medical advice. But the pregnant woman can adopt some home measures to alleviate this symptom. Obstetrician Ana Luiza Nunes, a human reproduction specialist at the Huntington Group, recommends:

Bathing with hot water

Inhaling water vapor

Wash your nose with saline

Consume foods rich in vitamin C to strengthen the immune system (broccoli, orange, etc.)

Use more pillows or pillows on the bed to keep your head high while lying down.

Coughing can also be a common symptom during pregnancy, since hormonal changes make the body more sensitive to cold environments, with pollution and dust, which can cause coughing. Thinking about it, the doctor indicates that the pregnant woman should avoid these places “If the pregnant woman has a cough for a long period or together with other symptoms, it is important to seek medical help to diagnose and start treatment”, points out Ana Nunes.

Some home remedies are indicated during pregnancy as they help to relieve flu symptoms. “Lemon or mint tea and a mixture of honey and orange usually work,” suggests the doctor.

However, if the pregnant woman notices that the symptoms are not being relieved and begins to experience headache, sore throat, body pain and fever, paracetamol may be indicated. It is worth mentioning that in any case it is essential to talk to obstetricians.

“Regardless of the flu, it is important that the pregnant woman eat a healthy diet rich in vegetables, proteins, fruits, practice physical exercises and drink two liters of water a day”, ponders the gynecologist and obstetrician Ana Nunes.

Risks of influenza in pregnancy

Low immunity during pregnancy is natural and, because of this, the pregnant woman tends to get cold and flu more easily – so it is important to pay attention to the signs of severity of symptoms.

“Shortness of breath and extreme tiredness are signs that pregnant women should seek emergency care, as we may be facing a more serious condition. But with early diagnosis and adequate treatment, pregnant women tend to have a good outcome in the flu cases” , completes the physician Ana Luiza Nunes.