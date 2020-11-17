Home Health Health Can pregnant woman take fennel tea?
Can pregnant woman take fennel tea?

By kenyan

Find out whether or not tea can cause complications during pregnancy

Fennel has good amounts of vitamin A, vitamin B6, folic acid, copper, iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc. Its properties can help reduce gas, stomach problems, colic and swelling.

Despite the benefits, consumption of fennel tea during pregnancy can be harmful to the health of the mother and baby. See what the experts think about drinking fennel tea during pregnancy.

Can pregnant woman take fennel tea?

The fennel – or fennel and finocchio, as it is also called -, is known to help reduce gas and bloating, in addition to improving digestion. Despite this, consumption of fennel tea is not highly recommended during pregnancy.

“High concentrations of fennel tea increase the chance of premature labor and miscarriage,” explains gynecologist at Hospital Brasília, Marcus Vinícius. In addition to the risks pointed out by the doctor, Perinatal’s maternal infant nutritionist, Graziela Siqueira, adds that the herb can still cause low birth weight for the baby.

Fennel tea is not the only one that can leave pregnant women exposed to these risks. Mint teas, rhubarb, boldo and cinnamon sticks or powder can also cause similar effects.

Fennel is also a diuretic, and another factor that increases a mother’s chances of having a premature baby is dehydration during pregnancy. This condition can also lead to complications such as: defect in the neural tube (embryonic structure that originates the brain and spinal cord), low production of amniotic fluid and inadequate production of breast milk.

To prevent this from happening, nutritionist Graziela Siqueira recommends some teas and diuretic herbs, in addition to fennel, which should be avoided during pregnancy:

  • Dandelion
  • Horsetail
  • Hibiscus
  • White tea
  • Green tea.

    • Safe amount of fennel tea in pregnancy

    For both the nutritionist and the gynecologist, the recommendation is to avoid fennel tea in pregnancy, due to the high risks it presents for the healthy course of pregnancy.

    If it is very difficult to go without consuming the tea, the tip is to drink it moderately. When preparing it, always avoid the industrialized version, as it may contain a concentration of heavy metals or toxic compounds. The ideal is to prioritize natural preparation, with infusion of leaves or seeds of fennel.

    Drinks in pregnancy

