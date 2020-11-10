Can you go on a diet while pregnant?

When you are pregnant, you have to provide nutrition to two people, not just yourself. So, you are required to consume extra calories compared to the calories you need before becoming pregnant. However, as a woman, you may still have fears of gaining weight and how you will look in the future. But actually, can you or not, mothers go on a diet while pregnant?

Is diet allowed during pregnancy?

During pregnancy, adequate nutrition is needed by both you and your developing fetus. So, you are not allowed to try to lose weight through diet while pregnant.

Most of the diet plans will probably not only reduce your weight, but also other nutrients that you really need during pregnancy such as folic acid, iron, vitamins, calcium, protein and other minerals.

What is the ideal weight gain during pregnancy?

Weight gain during pregnancy is often taken as a good sign that you have a healthy pregnancy. However, as reported by the Baby Center, that doesn’t mean that you have to eat more.

A study reveals that mothers with overweight during pregnancy will tend to give birth to babies over normal weight and potentially complications for both the mother and the baby, until finally giving birth by caesarean section or premature baby conditions.

The Institute of Medicine itself recommends that normal weight gain for pregnant women is approximately:

If the mother starts out with a body weight below normal (with a BMI below 18.5), she will need to gain about 12.7 to 18 kg.

If the mother starts with normal body weight (with a BMI of 18.5-24.9), she will need to gain about 11.3 to 15.8 kg.

If the mother starts with a body weight above normal (with a BMI of 25-29.9), she will need to gain about 6.8 to 11.3 kg.

If the mother’s body weight starts with overweight (with a BMI above 30), she will need to gain about 5 to 9 kg.

It’s different if you are pregnant with twins:

If the mother starts with a normal body weight, she will need to gain about 16.7 to 24.5 kg.

If the mother’s weight starts with a body weight above normal, the mother needs to increase the weight of about 14 to 22.6 kg.

If the mother’s body weight starts with an overweight body, the mother needs to gain about 11.3 to 19 kg. (You can calculate your BMI here)

Then, how should you eat when pregnant?

You can start trying from eating frequently but serving small portions. After all, as your pregnancy progresses, there will be less and less room for large portions of food in your stomach. You can start with the following steps:

Choose foods that are rich in fiber, such as nuts, wheat, rice, vegetables and fruit. Make sure your daily intake also contains enough vitamins and minerals for you and your fetus. Take at least 3 iron-rich servings with a total iron content of approximately 27 mg per day. You can get this iron content in foods such as meat, spinach and cereals. You need 220 mg of iodine while you are pregnant for the brain and nerve development of your fetus. You can get this iodine in foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt, baked potatoes, salmon and shrimp. Consume at least 1 food rich in vitamin C (such as oranges, papaya, tomatoes and strawberries), rich in vitamin A (such as carrots, spinach and pumpkin) and rich in folate per day. Small portions will help you to consume foods with a variety of nutrients. With the daily combination roughly includes:

6-11 servings of foods with ingredients such as bread and cereals,

2-4 servings of fruit,

Approximately 4 servings of vegetables

4 servings with milk content. Make sure the food you eat contains 1000 to 1300 mg of calcium per day.

3 servings with protein and

We recommend that you consume foods with fat and sweeteners separately.

Tell yourself that you will lose weight in the first few weeks after giving birth. Also remember that the nutrients you consume are just as important as the weight you gain during pregnancy. Maybe this will ease your worries about gaining weight during pregnancy.