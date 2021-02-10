Causes and Effective Ways to Overcome Thrush on the Tongue

Canker sores can appear anywhere in the mouth, including on the tongue. The pain caused by canker sores often makes it difficult for sufferers to chew food and talk. So, what are the causes of canker sores that appear on the tongue and how to deal with them? Check out the following reviews to find out the answer.

Symptoms of thrush on the tongue

Canker sores are usually small, shallow sores that are round or oval in shape. Other descriptions of Mayo Clinic for thrush, the center of the wound tends to be whitish or yellowish, while the edges are reddish. It appears often on the back or on the edge of the tongue.

Other symptoms of canker sores can appear one or more and spread in the oral cavity. In addition, wounds caused by thrush can also cause pain that makes you lazy to eat or even talk.

Before the sores actually appear, you will usually experience a burning or tingling sensation on your tongue.

Causes of thrush on the tongue

Without realizing it, many daily habits can cause mouth sores on the tongue. Moreover, there is no definite cause for the appearance of thrush. Here are some causes that you need to be aware of.

1. The tongue is bitten

You may have experienced an accidental tongue bite while chewing food. In addition to causing pain, this can also cause mouth sores on the tongue.

Irritation on the tongue from brushing your teeth or cleaning your tongue too hard can also cause mouth sores. So, it never hurts to find out how to brush your teeth properly. In fact, a hard impact hitting the mouth can also cause the same thing.

2. Spicy and sour food

Do you often eat foods that taste sour and spicy? Be careful, these two types of food can cause mouth sores on the tongue.

In fact, foods that are too spicy and acidic can irritate the tongue and the soft tissues in the mouth. Well, this is what can trigger sores and eventually cause canker sores.

Sour and spicy foods can also worsen the symptoms of thrush you are experiencing, you know!

3. Just put the stirrup

Braces aka braces is a treatment to straighten or improve the uneven tooth structure. As with any medical procedure, placing braces also has a number of side effects. One of them causes the condition of thrush on the tongue.

Actually, thrush can not only appear on the tongue. The friction between the wire and the inside of your cheek, gums, or lips can also cause injury.

Usually this side effect is felt in the early weeks of installing the stirrup or after the braces are tightened.

4. Food allergies

Have a history of food allergies? Perhaps your mouth ulcers are caused by eating foods that accidentally trigger an allergic reaction.

Yes, food allergies not only make the whole body itch, food allergies can also cause mouth sores on the tongue.

There are many different types of food allergies. However, eggs, milk, dairy products, chocolate, and seafood are some of the foods that most commonly cause allergies.

5. Dry mouth

Without you knowing it, dry mouth can also cause mouth sores in the mouth area. Why?

Saliva plays an important role in keeping the mouth moist. If your mouth is dry, the germs and bacteria that cause infection in your mouth will grow and multiply more.

Well, this uncontrolled growth of bacteria makes it easier for you to experience infections in your mouth and cause thrush on the tongue.

6. Lack of vitamins

Are you one of those people who get mouth sores often? It could be because you are deficient in certain vitamin intake.

When your body doesn’t get enough nutrition, your immune system will weaken and decline. As a result, you will find it easier to experience mouth sores on the tongue.

7. Hormonal changes

In fact, women are more prone to developing thrush than men. This is due to the influence of hormonal changes during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause.

The progesterone hormone which tends to increase at that time has a direct impact on blood circulation in the mouth. As a result, the soft tissue in the mouth becomes more sensitive to the slightest stimulation, which causes canker sores on the tongue.

How to deal with thrush on the tongue

Thrush usually does not need special medication because it can get better on its own in a few days. However, there are many ways to relieve pain as well as make mouth sores heal quickly.

Not only avoiding the causes, here are some ways to deal with thrush on the tongue that you can try.

1. Compress the ice cubes

Ice cube compresses are effective as a way to deal with the causes of canker sores on the tongue. The cold temperature can help relieve pain and reduce swelling of the injured oral tissue.

Simply prepare a few ice cubes and wrap them in a clean cloth or washcloth. Afterward, place the washcloth on the injured part of the tongue for a few minutes.

If ice cubes are not available, you can try other methods such as gargling with cold water.

2. Gargle with salt water

Before using chemical drugs, you can gargle salt water to treat thrush on the tongue. Besides being easy, this one method is also effective in relieving inflammation and pain on the tongue.

Dissolve about 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Gargle the salt solution to the right, left, and all over the oral cavity. After that, throw away the used water. Remember! Don’t swallow it.

3. Choose food wisely

As previously explained, thrush can appear because you eat foods that are too spicy or acidic. Therefore, avoiding these two types of food for a while is quite effective for treating mouth ulcers that already exist.

Make sure the food you eat every day contains balanced nutrition, such as carbohydrates, protein, fiber, good fats, vitamins, and minerals. Instead of eating food junk food or fast food, it is better to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Meeting the right nutritional intake also makes your immune system stronger so you can avoid various other diseases.

One other thing that is no less important, make sure you chew your food slowly. Often times the tongue is bitten due to eating in a hurry, which causes mouth ulcers on the tongue.

4. Gargle with mouthwash

Mouthwash containing chlorhexidine can help treat canker sores in your mouth area. Hydrogen peroxide solution can also be used as a mouthwash to help speed up healing of canker sores.

These two mouthwashes can usually be purchased over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription. However, make sure you read the rules of use first before using the drug.

5. Take medicine

If the wound caused by thrush causes unbearable pain, you can take Paracetamol or Ibuprofen medicine. Both of these drugs are included in the class of painkillers that are effective in reducing mild to moderate pain.

You can also use corticosteroid ointments. Corticosteroid drugs can help relieve inflammation as well as pain from mouth sores on the tongue.

Antibiotics can also be prescribed by doctors to treat thrush caused by a bacterial infection in the mouth.

Before taking any type of medication, make sure you read the rules of clothing carefully. Don’t hesitate to consult a doctor or pharmacist if you don’t know how to use the medicine to be taken.

6. Check with the doctor

Thrush is not a serious medical problem. Even so, you still have to be vigilant. Because, canker sores that don’t heal can be a sign of a more serious medical condition. For example, oral cancer or oral herpes.

Both of these diseases should not be underestimated and must be treated in an appropriate manner. Don’t wait for your condition to get worse.

Therefore, if you experience unusual symptoms of thrush, see a doctor immediately. Especially if the canker sores are very painful and often bleed.