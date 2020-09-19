Causes of Eating Disorders in Teens and How to Overcome Them

Not a few children who experience eating disorders in adolescence. This is usually triggered by the desire to have a perfect body which ultimately leads them to take ways that are actually detrimental to their health. What are the causes, types, and ways of dealing with eating disorders or irregularities in adolescents? Check out the full explanation below!

Causes of eating disorders in adolescents

Quoted from Mayo Clinic, eating disorders in adolescents is a fairly serious condition. Because this condition can have negative effects on health, emotions, and the ability to do other things.

In adolescence, peer influence and social media are very strong. Exposure to information about the stereotype of the ideal body that is “thin-tall-slim” makes many teenagers very afraid to get fat.

As a result, many teenagers become very concerned about and prioritize their body shape, especially in the eyes of others.

This also makes many teenagers change their eating habits and eventually become obsessed.

Ultimately, what might have been a “healthy diet” has turned into a serious eating disorder as a result of these effects.

It should be remembered that eating disorders or irregularities is a real health condition that has a negative impact on the health of adolescents who are in their golden age of growth.

What are the symptoms of eating disorders in adolescents?

Dissatisfaction or disturbed body image that occurs in children can lead to eating disorders or eating disorders (eating disorder).

Not all children are open to what they think often and make it stressful that they decide to adjust their own diet in order to achieve an ideal body.

Even though this diet may be unhealthy and it can actually interfere with growth and development

The following are signs that parents must know:

Excessive attention to diet

Feeling anxious about his weight

Abuse of laxatives or laxatives

Excessive exercise

Consume lots of food or snacks

Depression and feeling guilty about her eating habits

Not only limited to weight loss, eating disorders or irregularities experienced during adolescent development are also characterized by several things such as:

1. Often refuses to eat

The choice not to eat is usually made out of fear of overeating. In fact, it is possible for teens to avoid eating with family or loved ones just to hide this unusual eating behavior.

That way, he will be more free to eat small portions or regurgitate his food after eating.

2. Too picky about food

Beware when your teenager is accustomed to eating very little amounts, choosing types of food, so that he always weighs food before eating.

The reason is, this could be a sign that he is experiencing an eating disorder.

However, also distinguish it from children who are basically picky eaters (picky eater) because they don’t like the food.

Eating disorders or irregularities in adolescents tend to make them pay too much attention to the number of calories they consume, for fear of having a fat body.

Even though in fact, his body weight is classified as very thin (like anorexia nervosa).

3. Likes to keep food in a hidden place

Not just saving one or two types of food because you like snacking, teenagers with binge eating disorder can have an uncountable amount of food in stock.

Drawers, under the bed, and cupboards can be a place to store his favorite food.

4. Drastic changes in body weight

In contrast to weight loss due to illness, eating disorders or irregularities in adolescents, such as anorexia, can reduce body weight to become too thin.

In addition to weight loss, this condition is also accompanied by strange eating behavior. On the other hand, if a teenager has binge eating disorder, his body weight will actually jump dramatically because his appetite is out of control.

Types of eating disorders in adolescents

There are four types of eating disorders or eating disorders in adolescents that are most often encountered. What are the types and what are the characteristics of each eating disorder? Let’s look at the following discussion one by one.

1. Anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is a type of eating disorder or disorder that is most often experienced by adolescents, especially girls. At least 1 in 100 teenage girls in the world suffer from anorexia.

Teens who have anorexia are so afraid of getting fat that they become very thin. Usually, their body weight is even 15% below the ideal body weight.

Apart from avoiding food, they can also do other things with the aim of not gaining weight such as:

Forcing yourself to vomit

Using laxatives

Excessive exercise

Take appetite suppressants and / or diuretics

Teenage girls who suffer from anorexia can experience (amenorrhea) or stop menstruating for a long time.

In addition, anorexia sufferers can also experience some side effects such as fatigue, fainting, dry skin, and brittle hair and nails.

Other effects that occur in the body are low blood pressure, cold tolerance due to low body fat, irregular heart rhythm, to dehydration which can be fatal.

2. Bulimia nervosa

There is a difference between anorexia and bulimia. Anorexia can cause sufferers to deliberately reduce the amount of food and even avoid food.

Meanwhile, people who suffer from bulimia nervosa actually experience addiction to foods that cannot be resisted (craving). They are happy and often eat large portions too.

However, this one food disorder or deviation also has a tendency to be afraid of getting fat. In order not to get fat after eating a lot, they usually regurgitate their food.

The usual method is to insert your finger into your own throat, use excessive laxatives, fast periodically, and take an appetite suppressant.

Bulimia sufferers can experience tooth discoloration due to excessive vomiting to electrolyte imbalance which results in heart rhythm disturbances.

3. Binge eating disorder

People with binge eating may resemble people with bulimia who often eat a lot and cannot be controlled.

However, sufferers binge eating did not try to fight their fear of obesity like most bulimics.

In the end, sufferers binge eating disorder who are classified as eating disorders in adolescents will be overweight.

This condition is certainly very dangerous because it can increase the risk of heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and increase cholesterol.

4. Orthorexia nervosa

Orthorexia nervosa is an eating disorder when the sufferer has an excessive obsession with healthy foods. They are very avoiding and feel guilty when they eat unhealthy foods.

Unlike anorexia, people with orthorexia go on a diet not with the aim of making them look thin, but they are focused on health.

It may look good, but orthorexia also falls into the category of eating disorders or disorders that often occur in adolescents.

This is because sufferers are too obsessed with healthy food. This obsession is bad for health. In fact, a healthy body is achieved by eating a balanced diet.

How do you deal with eating disorders in teens?

If you think that your child has a characteristic that leads to eating disorders or irregularities, take it to the doctor for immediate treatment.

Medical and psychological treatment is needed so that the disorder does not continue and recovery can take place more quickly.

Then, there are other things you can do to treat eating disorders, such as:

1. Encourage healthy eating habits

It is possible that teenagers have a certain idol as a benchmark body goals. Support him to achieve this by providing the right information to get there, namely with a healthy diet.

Give the understanding that vomiting up food that has been eaten or on a very strict diet will not help her to find a beautiful and healthy body.

Therefore, direct him to eat a balanced diet with the right portions and healthy sources of course.

Also tell him, there is nothing wrong with eating when hungry.

2. Provide an understanding of phenomena in social media

Social media is one of the triggers for why children have standards called “body goals”.

Teenagers tend to absorb information that the ideal body is what is seen on television programs, social media, or movies, but that is not necessarily what it is.

Let him know that the most important thing is not people’s judgment but his own comfort.

Tell him that what is on social media is not always true and is not a standard to be followed.

Teach him to love his own body and diet because it is for health, not to be praised or accepted by others.

Tell him that there are still healthy ways to get the ideal body.

3. Provide an overview about body image

A crisis of self-confidence in adolescents is a natural thing to happen. However, also give confidence that everyone has a different body shape.

Therefore it is important to maintain a healthy body so that eating disorders or irregularities do not occur. However health is the main thing, in comparison body image The ideal.

4. Increase his confidence

To overcome eating disorders or irregularities in teenagers, try to increase their self-confidence. Appreciate and continue to provide support for what has been achieved.

Hear what he wants in the near future. Remind him that you love him unconditionally, not based on body shape or weight.

5. Tell me the dangers of unhealthy diets and emotional eating

Eating disorders or irregularities in adolescents usually occur because they are on an unhealthy diet. Therefore, tell your child what bad possibilities will happen if he continues to live this lifestyle.

However, teenagers are still in their infancy stage. Invite him to understand the importance of living a healthy life and not worrying about the fat standards that have been circulating in society.

Also give healthy diet tips if he still wants to achieve body goals.

Hello Health Group and Hello Sehat do not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please check our editorial policy page for more detailed information.