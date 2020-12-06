Home Health Health Cetirizine for Children: Dosage and How to Use it
Health

Cetirizine for Children: Dosage and How to Use it

By kenyan

Allergies usually appear in children. You as a parent may worry that when your child suddenly hives, skin becomes red, swollen, or other allergy symptoms appear. You may not even know what causes your child to become allergic. However, don’t worry. You can treat it with the drug cetirizine. Then, how to use cetirizine for children?

What is cetirizine?

Before discussing it further, you better know in advance what cetirizine is. Cetirizine is an antihistamine that can reduce natural histamine in the body by blocking or limiting the release of histamine by the body. Histamine is a chemical compound in the body that causes allergy symptoms, such as sneezing, itching, watery eyes and a runny nose. The body will release a lot of histamine during the child’s allergy.

So, by taking the drug cetirizine, your child’s allergy symptoms can be reduced. Not only for allergy symptoms, cetirizine can also be used to treat itching and swelling due to itching. Cetirizine is commonly used to treat allergic rhinitis and hives or hives in children.

How is cetirizine used for children?

You can see how to use the medicine in the package or according to the doctor’s advice. Remember, consult with your doctor before giving cetirizine to children. Make sure your child is taking cetirizine according to the dosage. Not more or not less than the recommended dosage. The dose of cetirizine for children is different from the dose for adults.

The cetirizine dosage for children is:

Age 6 months to 2 years: 2.5 mg orally (½ teaspoon) once a day, if the child is more than 12 months old, the dose can be increased to 2.5 mg orally twice a day.

Ages 2 to 6 years: 2.5 mg orally once a day and may be increased to 5 mg orally per day in one or two administrations (divided doses).

Age 6 years or older: 5-10 mg per day orally or chewed once per day.

Children can take cetirizine before or after eating. If your child is taking cetirizine in liquid form (orally), make sure you give it in an appropriate measuring spoon. So, the dose is not excessive or deficient. Cetirizine in liquid form is available in syrup or drops form. We recommend that you read the rules of use before giving drugs to children.

If the child is taking cetirizine in tablet form, the child should chew the cetirizine tablets first before swallowing them. Relax, it’s not bitter like most drugs. You can give this understanding to children. If you forget to give your child cetirizine when it should be, it’s best to skip it. Give the child cetirizine at a later time, but do not overdo the dose.

After receiving cetirizine, your child’s allergy symptoms may improve. However, if allergy symptoms do not improve after 3 days of treatment and they get worse, you should immediately take your child to the doctor. Cetirizine cannot treat serious allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis.

Related news

First Aid for Treating Tomcat Bites

Health kenyan -
Some time ago, an area in the middle of the island of Java, was busy talking about tomcat bites. Tomcat is a dangerous...
Read more

7 Foods to Avoid When You Have Stomach Pain

Health kenyan -
Eating, is the most fun thing to do. However, if you experience diarrhea, nausea, or even an ulcer, you may think again about...
Read more

Ranitidine and Omeprazole, What’s the Difference?

Health kenyan -
Ranitidine and omeprazole are both drugs that can both be used to treat gastritis (ulcer) or other diseases related to stomach acid, such as...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MP Murunga’s wife tears apart husband’s lover during burial

News Connie Mukenyi -
Drama ensued at late MP Justus Murunga's burial after his first wife Christabel Murunga publicly blasted her husband's alleged lover Agnes Wangui Wambiri during...
Read more

‘Sherehe haitaki hasira’ producer Pink Ozola passes on after battle with...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The producer behind the popular gengetone song 'Sherehe haitaki hasira' Mark Mick Okoth aka Pink Otshobala Ozola has suddenly passed on after succumbing to...
Read more

Chopper carrying MP Murunga’s body got lost in forest, burial delayed

News Stanley Kasee -
The funeral of Matungu MP Justus Murunga was delayed for almost two hours after a small mishap that saw the chopper carrying his body...
Read more

Uhuru pressured to lock down country during Christmas

News Tracy Aime -
President Uhuru Kenyatta received a proposal from the Council of Governors on Friday. The Council of Governors urged the President to lock down the...
Read more

Azziad Nasenya forced to defend herself after being accused of trash...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Famous TikTok star Azziad Nasenya was forced to clear her name after Edgar Obare's fans accused her of slandering the blogger's name. This came a...
Read more

Come out of government and lead anti-BBI campaigns – Rift Valley...

News Alfred Kiura -
Politicians from the Rift Valley region have challenged dare Deputy President William Ruto to come out of the government and lead the anti-BBI campaigns...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke