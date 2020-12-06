Cetirizine for Children: Dosage and How to Use it

Allergies usually appear in children. You as a parent may worry that when your child suddenly hives, skin becomes red, swollen, or other allergy symptoms appear. You may not even know what causes your child to become allergic. However, don’t worry. You can treat it with the drug cetirizine. Then, how to use cetirizine for children?

What is cetirizine?

Before discussing it further, you better know in advance what cetirizine is. Cetirizine is an antihistamine that can reduce natural histamine in the body by blocking or limiting the release of histamine by the body. Histamine is a chemical compound in the body that causes allergy symptoms, such as sneezing, itching, watery eyes and a runny nose. The body will release a lot of histamine during the child’s allergy.

So, by taking the drug cetirizine, your child’s allergy symptoms can be reduced. Not only for allergy symptoms, cetirizine can also be used to treat itching and swelling due to itching. Cetirizine is commonly used to treat allergic rhinitis and hives or hives in children.

How is cetirizine used for children?

You can see how to use the medicine in the package or according to the doctor’s advice. Remember, consult with your doctor before giving cetirizine to children. Make sure your child is taking cetirizine according to the dosage. Not more or not less than the recommended dosage. The dose of cetirizine for children is different from the dose for adults.

The cetirizine dosage for children is:

Age 6 months to 2 years: 2.5 mg orally (½ teaspoon) once a day, if the child is more than 12 months old, the dose can be increased to 2.5 mg orally twice a day.

Ages 2 to 6 years: 2.5 mg orally once a day and may be increased to 5 mg orally per day in one or two administrations (divided doses).

Age 6 years or older: 5-10 mg per day orally or chewed once per day.

Children can take cetirizine before or after eating. If your child is taking cetirizine in liquid form (orally), make sure you give it in an appropriate measuring spoon. So, the dose is not excessive or deficient. Cetirizine in liquid form is available in syrup or drops form. We recommend that you read the rules of use before giving drugs to children.

If the child is taking cetirizine in tablet form, the child should chew the cetirizine tablets first before swallowing them. Relax, it’s not bitter like most drugs. You can give this understanding to children. If you forget to give your child cetirizine when it should be, it’s best to skip it. Give the child cetirizine at a later time, but do not overdo the dose.

After receiving cetirizine, your child’s allergy symptoms may improve. However, if allergy symptoms do not improve after 3 days of treatment and they get worse, you should immediately take your child to the doctor. Cetirizine cannot treat serious allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis.