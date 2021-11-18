Chinese pregnancy table: does it really work?

The Chinese table to know the baby’s gender is a method based on Chinese astrology that, according to some beliefs, is able to predict the baby’s gender right from the first moment of pregnancy, it is only necessary to know the month of conception, as well as the mother’s lunar age at that time.

However, and although there are many popular reports that it actually works, the Chinese table is not scientifically proven and therefore is not accepted by the scientific community as an effective method to find out the baby’s sex.

Thus, and although it can be used as a recreational method, the Chinese table should not be considered an accurate or proven method, and it is advised that the pregnant woman resort to other tests supported by the medical community, such as ultrasound, after 16 weeks, or the fetal sexing exam, after the 8th week of pregnancy.

what is the theory of the chinese table

The Chinese table theory is based on a chart that was discovered about 700 years ago in a tomb near Beijing, which described the entire method that is now known as the Chinese table. Thus, the table does not appear to be supported by any credible source or study.

The method consists of:

Discovering a woman’s “lunar age”: what can be done by adding “+1” to the age at which you became pregnant, as long as you were not born in January or February; Understand which month the conception took place of the baby; cross the data earlier in the Chinese table.

When crossing the data, the pregnant woman obtains a square with a color, which corresponds to the baby’s sex, as shown in the image.

Chinese table online

Out of curiosity, if you want to know the sex of the baby according to the Chinese table, enter your data:

Because the table is unreliable

Although there are several popular reports of the table’s effectiveness, as well as reports that indicate an efficiency rate between 50 and 93%, these reports do not appear to be based on any scientific investigation and therefore cannot be used as a guarantee of its effectiveness.

Furthermore, according to a study carried out in Sweden between 1973 and 2006, where the Chinese table was applied to more than 2 million births, the result was not very motivating, pointing to a success rate of approximately 50%, which can be compared with the method of flipping a coin and figuring out the child’s sex by the probability of flipping a coin.

Another study, not directly related to the Chinese table, but which also explored the issue of whether the moment of intercourse can influence the baby’s sex, also did not find any relationship between these two variables, thus contradicting one of the data required by the Chinese table.

What are the reliable methods

To know the baby’s gender accurately it is recommended to use only methods proven by science and supported by the medical community, which include:

Obstetrical ultrasound, after 16 weeks of pregnancy;

Fetal sexing exam, after 8 weeks.

These exams can be ordered by the obstetrician and, therefore, it is recommended to consult this medical specialty whenever you want to know the baby’s sex.

