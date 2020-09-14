Complete Information About Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, From Symptoms to Treatment

Lymphoma or lymph cancer is a type of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic or lymph system. This cancer has various types that are grouped into two broad categories, namely Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Of the two types, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a rare cancer of the lymph nodes, but this condition can be dangerous for the body if left untreated.

So, what is Hodgkin’s lymphoma or lymphoma? What are the causes, symptoms, and how to treat it?

What is Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that occurs when lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) develop abnormally and out of control. These lymphocytes are scattered in the lymphatic system throughout the body.

The lymphatic system itself includes the lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, thymus gland, adenoids and tonsils, lymph vessels, and the digestive tract. This system plays a big role in the immune system which helps fight infections and other diseases.

In Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the abnormal cells that appear generally develop from B lymphocytes. B lymphocytes play a role in making proteins, called antibodies, to help protect the body from germs (bacteria and viruses).

Hodgkin’s lymphoma can originate in the lymphatic system anywhere. However, this condition more often starts in the lymph nodes in the upper body, such as the chest, neck, or under the arms. This type of lymphoma most often spreads from one lymph node to another.

In rare cases, Hodgkin’s cancer can invade the bloodstream and spread to other areas of the body, such as the liver, lungs, and / or bone marrow.

Hodgkin’s lymph cancer can occur at any age. However, this case is more often found in young adults around the age of 20 years and elderly people over the age of 55 years.

What are the types of Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer is divided into several types. Each type develops and spreads in different ways, so the treatment required is different. Some of the types of Hodgkin’s lymphoma are:

1. Classic Hodgkin lymphoma

Reporting from American Cancer Society, nine out of ten cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma are of the type classic Hodgkin lymphoma. This type of lymphoma contains a type of cell called Reed-Sternberg.

Reed-Sternberg cells are B lymphocytes that are abnormal and become cancerous cells. These cells have a larger shape than normal lymphocytes when viewed under a microscope. Classic Hodgkin lymphoma further divided into several subtypes, namely:

Nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma (NSCHL). These subtypes generally start from the lymph nodes in the neck or chest. This is the most common type of Hodgkin’s cancer.

Mixed cellularity Hodgkin lymphoma (MCCHL). This subtype is generally found in someone who has a history of HIV infection, children, or the elderly. This cancer can start in any lymph node, but is more common in the upper body.

Lymphocyte-rich Hodgkin lymphoma. This subtype is not very common. Hodgkin’s cancer usually occurs in the upper body and is rarely found in more or a few lymph nodes.

Lymphocyte-depleted Hodgkin lymphoma. This subtype is very rare. Often found in elderly patients or who have HIV infection. This subtype is also more aggressive than other types of Hodgkin’s cancer, and is most often found in lymph nodes in the stomach and spleen, as well as in the liver and bone marrow.

2. Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL)

The NLPHL type accounts for 5 percent of the total cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In this type, the cells found are called popcorn cells because they have a shape like popcorn. This type of cell also has a large shape and is another variant of the Reed-Sternberg cell.

NLPHL usually starts from the lymph nodes in the neck and under the arms. This type of lymphoma can occur at any age, both male and female. This type of Hodgkin’s cancer develops slowly so that the treatment given varies by type classic Hodgkin lymphoma.

What are the symptoms of Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer?

The most common symptom of Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer is the presence of lumps or swelling of lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin. These lumps are usually painless, although some people may feel sick. This swelling can also be painful or sore after consuming alcoholic beverages.

However, this swelling of the lymph nodes is not always caused by lymphoma. This condition can also be caused by other infections. Therefore, if this happens to you, you should immediately consult a doctor to determine the cause of these symptoms, especially if you experience other symptoms of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, such as:

Continuous fatigue.

Fever.

Night sweats.

Unexplained weight loss.

Itchy.

Cough that doesn’t go away or shortness of breath.

Stomach pain or vomiting after consuming alcoholic beverages.

What causes Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer?

Doctors and experts are not sure what causes Hodgkin’s lymphoma. However, this disease can occur when lymphocyte cells undergo genetic changes or mutations.

This genetic mutation causes lymphocyte cells to develop faster, abnormal, and uncontrolled. These abnormal lymphocytes then accumulate in the lymphatic system and cause lymphoma symptoms.

Although the cause of Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer is unknown, several factors are said to increase the risk of this disease. These factors, namely:

Between 15-30 years old and over 55 years old.

Have a family history of lymphoma, both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin.

Male gender.

Have a medical condition that weakens the immune system.

Have been infected with the Epstein-Barr virus.

How is Hodgkin’s lymphoma treated?

Treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma depends on the type and stage of cancer you have, your age, and your overall health condition. The goal of this treatment is to kill as many cancer cells as possible until they reach the remission phase, which is when symptoms no longer appear and cancer cells are not found.

The several types or treatment methods that doctors generally recommend to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma are:

Chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma is usually combined with radiotherapy, especially in patients with an early stage cancer. However, this type of treatment can also be done alone without radiotherapy. Chemotherapy is also commonly done before bone marrow transplant.

Radiotherapy is usually done after chemotherapy in patients with this type classic Hodgkin lymphoma. Meanwhile on the patient nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma in the early stages, radiotherapy is usually done alone.

Bone marrow transplant

Bone marrow transplant or stem cells (stem cells) is performed by replacing diseased bone marrow stem cells with healthy stem cells. Before this procedure is carried out, generally patients need to undergo chemotherapy and / or radiotherapy first.

Target therapy is the administration of drugs that specifically kill cancer cells. In targeted therapy, immunotherapy drugs may also be given, which aim to activate the immune system so that it can kill cancer cells.

With these treatments, about 85 percent of Hodgkin’s lymph cancer patients can survive up to five years. In fact, most of them recovered. However, there are risks or side effects that may arise from this treatment, such as infertility or the occurrence of other types of cancer in the future.

Always consult with your doctor about the right type of treatment for your condition, including the advantages and disadvantages that may arise.