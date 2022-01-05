Cramp: 6 main causes and when it can be severe

A cramp, or cramp, is a quick, involuntary, painful contraction of a muscle that can appear anywhere in the body, but usually appears in the feet, hands, or legs, especially the calf and back of the thigh.

Cramps are generally not severe and last for less than 10 minutes, appearing especially after intense physical exercise due to a lack of water in the muscle. However, it can also happen during pregnancy or due to health problems such as lack of minerals, diabetes, liver disease or myopathy, for example.

Thus, when the cramp appears more than 1 time a day or takes more than 10 minutes to go away, it is recommended to consult your general practitioner to identify the cause of the cramp and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

The most frequent causes are usually:

1. Excessive physical exercise

When you exercise very intensely or for a long time, cramps are common. This is due to muscle fatigue and a lack of minerals in the muscle that were consumed during exercise.

In this situation, cramps can appear even during exercise or even a few hours later. Similar to exercise, standing still too long, especially in the same position, can also cause muscle cramps from lack of movement.

2. Dehydration

Cramps can often also be a sign of mild or moderate dehydration, which is when there is less than normal water in the body. This type of cause is more frequent when you are in a very hot environment, when you sweat for a long time or when you are taking diuretic medication, due to the large loss of water.

Usually, along with the cramp, other symptoms of dehydration may appear, such as dry mouth, frequent sensation of thirst, reduced amount of urine and tiredness. Check out a more complete list of signs of dehydration.

3. Lack of calcium or potassium

Some minerals, such as calcium and potassium, are very important for muscle contraction and relaxation. Thus, when the level of these minerals is very low, frequent cramps can occur, which can happen during the day, without an apparent cause.

A decrease in calcium and potassium is more common in pregnant women, in people who use diuretics or who are having a vomiting attack, for example. However, it can also happen due to reduced intake of foods with potassium or calcium.

4. Tetanus

Although it is rarer, tetanus is another possible cause of frequent cramps, as the infection causes constant activation of nerve endings throughout the body, causing muscle cramps and contractions anywhere in the body.

Tetanus infection occurs mainly after a cut on a rusty object and generates other symptoms such as stiff neck muscles and low-grade fever. Take our online test for your risk of having tetanus.

5. Poor circulation

People who have poor circulation may also experience cramps more often. This is because as there is less blood reaching the muscles, there is also less oxygen available. This type of cramp is more common in the legs, especially in the calf region.

See more about poor circulation and how to fight it.

6. Use of medications

In addition to diuretics such as Furosemide, which can cause dehydration and lead to cramps, other medications can also have as a side effect the appearance of involuntary muscle contractions.

Some of the remedies that most often cause cramps are: Donepezil, Neostigmine, Raloxifene, Nifedipine, Terbutaline, Salbutamol or Lovastatin, for example.

How to relieve the cramp

Treatment for cramps is usually done by stretching the affected muscle and massaging it, as there is no specific treatment.

Also, to prevent the cramp from reoccurring it is important to: