Dangers of Blood Clots in the Legs Due to Sitting Too Long

Office work forces some of us to sit too long in front of a computer screen. Not to mention the time to commute to and from the office which is also spent sitting in a car or public transportation.

According to a report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the average person spends more than half of their total activity time in an inactive state — either sitting or lying down. In fact, sedentary habits have been linked to an increased risk of health problems. Starting from diabetes, obesity, to heart disease.

But not many realize that sitting too long can cause blood clots in the legs, especially in the thighs or calves, which is known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Blood clots are actually normal, but can be quietly deadly when they are getting worse and not being treated properly.

Learn more about some of the symptoms and causes of blood clots in the legs, and how to avoid them.

How can sitting for too long cause blood clots in the legs?

A blood clot that occurs in one of the large blood vessels in the body is referred to as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When there are foreign substances or particles that prevent the blood from flowing normally or clot properly, it can cause blood clots to form in the legs. Chemical imbalances in the blood clotting process can also cause the blood to clot. In addition, a problem with the venous valve also makes it difficult for blood to return to the heart.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) sometimes occurs for no apparent reason. However, the risk of developing DVT increases in certain situations, for example when you sit too long. Sitting for hours makes blood flow obstructed in the lower part of the body. This causes blood to collect around the ankles and cause swelling to varicose veins which then lead to blood clots.

This condition is usually nothing to worry about because when you start moving, the blood flow will also begin to move evenly throughout the body. However, if you are unable to move for a long period of time — such as after surgery, because of an illness or injury, or during a long trip — your blood flow can actually slow down. Slow blood flow increases the risk of blood clots forming.

Who is most at risk of developing DVT?

Your risk of getting DVT also increases if you or your immediate family have had DVT before, and you:

Being overweight or obese

Smoke

Dehydration

Pregnant

Are over 60, especially if you have a condition that restricts movement

Swelling, redness, pain that resembles severe muscle cramps, a warm sensation, and a tender area are signs of a blood clot in your leg, especially if this symptom occurs in only one leg. You’re more likely to have lumps on only one leg, than in both.

What is the danger of blood clots in the legs?

Clotting blood is normal and basically harmless. This is necessary to prevent you from losing a lot of blood in certain situations, such as when you are injured. Normally, your body will naturally dissolve the clot once the injury has healed. But sometimes blood clots can occur without any injury or don’t dissolve. And when this blood clot breaks off and travels to other parts of the body, it can be dangerous.

A blood clot in the leg that travels to obstruct the lung can cause pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is the most serious complication of DVT and can be fatal if you don’t get medical help as soon as possible.

If the clot is small, it may not cause any symptoms. If they are large enough, the blood clots can cause chest pain and difficulty breathing. Large clots can cause lung damage, leading to heart failure. About one in 10 people with untreated DVT can develop severe pulmonary embolism.

When a blood clot in the leg escapes into an artery to the heart or brain and blocks it, it can lead to heart attack and stroke when the blood clot bursts suddenly.

How to prevent blood clots in the legs?

The most effective way to prevent blood clots in the legs from sitting too long is by reducing sitting time and starting to move more, including when on long journeys.

Move more. If you’ve been sitting a little while at work, it’s okay to get up and walk occasionally (for example, going to the bathroom, getting drinking water, or taking an evening walk looking for a snack). Or, you can do small workouts in the cubicles of the room with just a few simple movements. It would be even better if you choose to take the stairs to reach the office floor instead of using the elevator, and give your seat to other people who need it more when on public transportation.

When on a long flight, get up and walk along the aisle of the airplane cabin. Or, do leg stretches in your chair. If traveling by car or public transportation, stop every 1-2 hours and head to the rest area for a short walk.

Drink water regularly — it can also help you lower your risk of developing blood clots. Avoid coffee and alcohol. These two drinks dehydrate you, which makes your blood vessels constrict and the blood thickens so that you are more likely to get blood clots.

Get regular exercise – every day, if possible. Walking, swimming, and cycling are all good examples of activities to keep blood circulation smooth. Exercise will also help you manage your weight, along with a low-fat, high-fiber diet with lots of vegetables and fruits.

If you smoke, quit right now. Smoking raises blood pressure which increases your risk of blood clots. It's never too late to quit smoking