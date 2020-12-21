Did you know that the skin on the face can change according to the time of life?

If your skin has changed and you don’t understand why, know that changes can happen according to the time of life

Have you ever had the feeling that your skin suddenly changed from water to wine? These changes, whether good or bad, can happen. And the explanation for these surprises may be related to your routine and stage of life.

That’s right, like other parts and organs of the body, the skin can be impacted by our daily decisions, hormonal changes and many other changes that happen throughout life. Therefore, we have separated below in which times of life changes in the skin of the face can happen and how to care properly!

Puberty: if there is a genetic predisposition, the arrival of adolescence can be marked by different – and intense – hormonal changes, which result in different changes in the body, including the skin. At this stage it is not uncommon to hear complaints about more oiliness, as well as pimples and blackheads. But it is important to know that these troubles tend to go away after a certain period.

What to do? In order to better deal with the new aspect that facial skin gains during puberty, it is important to count on the help of a dermatologist for the indication of products, such as the soap and exfoliant of the Protex® Anti Blackheads and Pimples line, which clean deeply and fight the bacterium P. acnes – the cause of pimples – thanks to the exclusive ReduCNE technology ?.

In addition, other essential cares are: do not pop blackheads and pimples to prevent inflammation and blemishes, as well as avoid the use of makeup.

Pregnancy: as in the previous case, hormones are responsible for the changes that happen during pregnancy. But here, women can notice different changes in the skin as a whole and not only in the face, which can present as main occurrences spots and pimples.

What to do? It is essential to look for a dermatologist to treat these occurrences, since not all types of products can be used by pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Stress: being in that week of exams in college, going through a relationship breakdown or having some pressure at work are examples of everyday stressors. But did you know that excessive stress can also be reflected in the skin?

Generally, those who have a very stressful routine may notice the skin is oily or very dry, with flaking, enlarged pores and redness. This is because the body releases hormones that impact immunity, making the skin more prone to a series of uncomfortable changes.

What to do? To get around the unwanted effects, the tip is to control stress. To do this, identify what can be lighter in your routine, take breaks, meditate and don’t forget about physical exercises.

Another point is to have allied products, such as the Protex® Facial line, which protects against bacteria that can cause blackheads and pimples *.

The Protex® Anti-Blackheads and Pimples Facial Soap, developed by specialists, cleanses the skin deeply while protecting and combats imperfections, while the Protex® Oil Control Soap deeply cleanses the skin, removing excess oil. The products are indicated for normal and oily skin and are dermatologically tested.

* Bacteria tested in the laboratory: P. acnes.

Inadequate nutrition: consuming carbohydrates, sugars and fried foods in excess can cause skin changes, favoring the appearance of blackheads and pimples, in addition to accelerating skin aging.

What to do? A balanced diet is the best way to become healthier, so the skin also benefits from vegetables, fruits and vegetables. But another fundamental point is not to forget hydration from the inside out and to include water consumption in the routine.

Health conditions: chronic stress, hypothyroidism and other health conditions can impact the skin of the face, leaving it more dry or oily, for example. For this reason it is important to be aware of the signs that the body shows us.

What to do? Upon noticing any symptoms, the doctor should be contacted to investigate and treat the causes.