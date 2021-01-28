Difference between lactose and sucrose, which is best for children?

Lactose and sucrose are types of sugar that are usually found in food or drinks. Although both are sweet, sucrose and lactose have differences that mothers should know, especially in giving them to children.

Difference between lactose and sucrose

Sugar has a sweet nature that is loved by children. If you look deeper, sugar is a form of simple carbohydrates consisting of monosaccharides and disaccharides. Usually, sugar is a sweetener added to food and beverage products.

However, sugar does not include only one type, ma’am. There are various types of sugar that are around us that are used as sweeteners. Things to note, not all sugar is healthy for your little one’s growth and development.

This time, we will discuss the types of lactose and sucrose sugars that are often present in dairy products. Basically, both are forms of carbohydrate disaccharides. However, there are differences between lactose and sucrose that you should know.

Sucrose

Sucrose is a disaccharide from the combination of simple carbohydrates glucose and fructose. Based on the page Chembook Elmhurst College, sucrose can naturally be found in vegetables and fruits.

This type of sugar is the main product of photosynthesis, in which plants convert solar energy into food. Plants that contain lots of sugar are found in sugarcane and beets.

Many products use these plants to get sugar. The sugar is then processed again and crystallized, resulting in the final product of granulated sugar which later becomes an additional sweetener (sucrose) in cake products, canned drinks, candy, and others.

Lactose

Although they are disaccharides, lactose and sucrose are different. Lactose is a combined disaccharide form of glucose and galactose. Lactose is naturally found in breast milk and cow’s milk.

Another difference is in taste, namely lactose has a lower sweetness than sucrose. If sucrose is found in plants and fruit that is processed into crystalline form, lactose is usually present in dairy products, such as ice cream, yogurt, and milk.

For children’s health, lactose plays an important role in forming the gut microbiota, so that the balance of good bacteria in digestion is maintained. This intestinal microbiota balance will support health and prevent your little one from getting sick easily.

Which is best for children, sucrose or lactose?

After knowing the basic difference between sucrose (added sugar) and lactose, you need to know which type of sugar is best for your little one aged 1-5 years. Lactose is a better choice than sucrose. Why?

Lactose doesn’t have a big impact on cavities

Sucrose has a sweeter taste than lactose. Based on Kids Health, added sugar (sucrose) that is in cakes, soft drinks, candy, and others, can trigger caries or cavities when compared to lactose. At least, giving the type of sugar lactose can reduce the risk of cavities, compared to sucrose.

Lactose does not cause obesity

Lactose has no specific impact on a child’s body weight, compared to sucrose which tends to be high in calories and low in nutrients.

Based on World Health Organization (WHO) consumption of sugary foods or drinks with sucrose or fructose content is closely related to children’s weight gain and an impact on obesity.

Benefits of lactose for children’s health

Mothers need to carefully identify the lactose content in milk products or other food products for children. Based on World Gastroenterology, not only is the sweetness just right, lactose can provide good benefits for the growth and development of children aged 1-5 years, such as:

Increase the absorption of calcium in your little one’s body, so as to strengthen bones in the child’s growth process.

Healthy digestive system, due to the content of lactose which supports the intestinal microbiota in balancing good bacteria in digestion.

Protect your little one’s health. According to Clinical & Experimental Immunology The digestive system contributes 70 percent to support the strengthening of the child’s immune system, so that children don’t get sick easily.

Well, now you know the important differences between lactose and sucrose, and their benefits for your little one’s growth and development. Once again, make sure you choose the right milk for children aged 1-5 years with lactose content and do not use added sugar or sucrose, and enriched with complete nutrition so that their health is maintained and grow up happy.

